Warner Records Celebrates Record Store Day's Black Friday With My Chemical Romance

This Friday, November 27th, is the 13th annual Record Store Day's Black Friday celebration. Warner Records is pleased to announce an exclusive color vinyl edition of the highly sought-after My Chemical Romance' 2006 release, Life On The Murder Scene.

My Chemical Romance: Life On The Murder Scene - Clear vinyl with Red splatter. Limited to 11,500 copies worldwide.

Exclusive to RSD and on vinyl for the first time. Originally released in 2006, this live collection gathers up live tracks, B-sides, and rare demos. Includes "Helena," "Thank You For The Venom," "The Ghost Of You," and "Bury Me In Black."

Record Store Day, the global celebration of the culture of the record store, is managed by the Department of Record Stores and is organized in partnership with the Alliance of Independent Media Stores (AIMS), the Coalition of Independent Music Stores (CIMS) and promotes independent record stores year-round with events, special releases and other fun things.

For more about Record Store Day, please visit www.recordstoreday.com

View More Music Stories Related Articles