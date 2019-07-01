Wallows Release New BORED GAMES Episode

Which band knows their members better... Wallows or Slow Hollows? Watch the latest installment of Wallows' "Bored Games" video series, which features alt/indie band Slow Hollows. Bored Games with Wallows is an interview series where the band invites their friends to play classic board games, while answering rapid-fire questions. The series gives fans more personal insight than a normal interview and explores the connections within a constantly growing artistic community. Watch previous episodes here, which feature Noah Centineo, The Regrettes and more.

Wallows' acclaimed Atlantic Records debut album, Nothing Happens, is available now for streaming and download HERE. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner John Congleton (St. Vincent, Alvvays, Future Islands), the album includes the recent hit singles, "Are You Bored Yet? (Feat. Clairo)" and "Scrawny," both joined by official companion videos streaming now via YouTube. "Nothing Happens just stands to show that a lot will happen for the band, and they just gotten started," proclaims FLAUNT MAGAZINE. While THE LOS ANGELES TIMES touted Wallows "a young rock band worth your time in 2019," and IDOLATOR declared Nothing Happens as "one of the year's first great albums."

JULY

27 Detroit, MI Mo Pop Festival *

AUGUST

10 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Music Festival *

SEPTEMBER

4 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom ^

6 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theater ^

7 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar ^

8 Cleveland, OH House of Blues ^

9 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre ^

11 Kansas City, MO Record Bar ^

12 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom ^

NOVEMBER

13 London, UK Alexandra Palace †

14 London, UK Alexandra Palace †

* Festival Appearance

^Remo Drive to Support

† supporting Vampire Weekend





