Wallis Bird's 'Woman' Out Now

Today, Wallis Bird has released her new album WOMAN. Already gaining global attention, Wallis Bird is thrilled to unleash her musically inspiring, insightful new album. Wallis shared several tracks in the months leading up to the release as well as a full album premiere exclusively via Billboard.

Woman - written and almost exclusively performed by Bird, with regular associate Marcus Wüst as co-producer - represents Bird's transparent attempt to speak out against injustice and counteract apathy through bold, blunt confessionals. "Like most artists, I've probably shirked my responsibilities at times so as not to rock any boats," she reveals. "But I decided it was time to change that." Her goal now is to animate and agitate, and Woman - eleven songs long but 37 minutes short, pointed, powerful, and packed with truths and levity - does just that. More significantly, it insists that our lives are intertwined with inescapable consequences.

WOMAN - Track Listing

1. As The River Flows

2. Grace

3. Life Is Long

4. Love Respect Peace

5. Woman Oh Woman

6. Salve!

7. Brutal Honesty

8. Time It Is Not Waiting

9. I Know What I'm Offering

10. That's What Life Is For

11. Repeal





Related Articles View More Music Stories