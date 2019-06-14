Wallis Bird Announces New Album 'Woman'

Wallis Bird has announced her new album Woman (AntiFragile) and shared the first single "As The River Flows" with the accompanying music video. Woman is due out onSeptember 27.

Ask Wallis Bird what changes she's experienced since 2016's Home, her last album, and she'll offer a list. "Well, the world's changed a lot," she'll begin, "and I've changed with it. The #MeToo movement, 'Repeal The 8th', marriage equality in Australia, 'Black Lives Matter', Trump, Brexit, the rise of racism, the death of countless musical icons, the environmental crisis... And," she'll add, wryly, "I'm 36 now, so I'm officially a woman...!"

At Woman's heart lies the concurrent urge to tackle injustice and celebrate the good in human nature, themes demanding immediate attention. "I want more empathy in the world around me," she concludes, "so I've started by writing it into my life. I want to fill rooms with these words. I want to hear these sentiments uttered out loud, and for people to get used to hearing themselves say them. Ultimately, I want these words written into their lives."

And thus, an age-old proverb is once again validated: no matter how hard they try, you cannot keep a good Woman down.

US TOUR DATES

August 15th - Washington DC - The Birchmere

August 16th - Philadelphia, PA - Philadelphia Folk Festival

August 19th - New York, NY - Rockwood

August 20th - Cambridge, MA - Club Passim

August 22nd - Saratoga Springs, NY - Caffe Lena

August 23rd - Concord NH - Bank of New Hampshire Stage

August 24th - Northeast Kingdom, VT - Stansted House Concert Network

August 26th - Buffalo, NY - Ninth Ward

August 27th - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

August 28th - Indianapolis, IN - Lo-Fi Lounge

August 29th - Nashville, TN - City Winery

August 31st - Kansas City, MO - Kansas City Irish Fest





Related Articles View More Music Stories