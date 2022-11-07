Walker Reinhardt Releases Single 'Same Drum'

Nashville based Walker Reinhardt released the single "Same Drum" out now on all streaming platforms. Walker Reinhardt is the moniker of Nashville based songwriter/producer Johnny Hanson. Most recently he was featured on The Monroe's single "Better Half of Me" which he also wrote and produced.

Listen to "Same Drum" on all streaming services now.

About the song, Johnny says: "This is a song written in LA during Covid lockdowns about human mortality, the quest for meaning, and how that search ties us all together regardless of race, religion, or politics."

As a producer, Johnny has worked with Molly Kate Kestner, Christina Perri, The Monroes, Mabilene, Shannon Purser, Brynn Elliott, Man of Leisure, Georgia Greene and Paris Carney to name a few. Johnny owns his own studio in Nashville where he does most of his recording, composing and producing.

Having already had personal success and radio play with his band Melanoid (2009's Asleep in the Wake EP and 2013's Jamais Vu EP), he regularly releases music under Walker Reinhardt. He is currently focused on producing and songwriting and is regularly taking on new projects.

Listen to the new single here: