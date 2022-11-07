Walker Reinhardt Releases Single 'Same Drum'
Listen to “Same Drum” on all streaming services now.
Nashville based Walker Reinhardt released the single "Same Drum" out now on all streaming platforms. Walker Reinhardt is the moniker of Nashville based songwriter/producer Johnny Hanson. Most recently he was featured on The Monroe's single "Better Half of Me" which he also wrote and produced.
Listen to "Same Drum" on all streaming services now.
About the song, Johnny says: "This is a song written in LA during Covid lockdowns about human mortality, the quest for meaning, and how that search ties us all together regardless of race, religion, or politics."
As a producer, Johnny has worked with Molly Kate Kestner, Christina Perri, The Monroes, Mabilene, Shannon Purser, Brynn Elliott, Man of Leisure, Georgia Greene and Paris Carney to name a few. Johnny owns his own studio in Nashville where he does most of his recording, composing and producing.
Having already had personal success and radio play with his band Melanoid (2009's Asleep in the Wake EP and 2013's Jamais Vu EP), he regularly releases music under Walker Reinhardt. He is currently focused on producing and songwriting and is regularly taking on new projects.
Listen to the new single here:
Industry Classifieds
From This Author - Michael Major
November 7, 2022
THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW showcases Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week's news. No matter what's happening in the world, Amber responds to it with a charming mix of honesty, nonsense, and bowties. THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW is a topical late-night show with just the good parts – the comedy & the celebrities.
The Head And The Heart Announce Seattle Benefit Concert For Rivers And Roads Foundation
November 7, 2022
The Head And The Heart have announced an intimate hometown concert. Proceeds from the show will benefit the band’s Rivers and Roads Foundation, whose mission is to raise money for local Seattle-based music programs with an emphasis on equitable access to music education for youth, and mental health resources and support for musicians.
Elvis Mitchell's IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!? to Premiere on Netflix on Friday
November 7, 2022
Crucial artistic voices, including director Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya and others, artists offer their prism on the creators and films that dazzled and inspired, providing insight into the history of Black representation going back to the earliest days of cinema.
King Canyon Releases New Single 'Mulholland' Featuring Derek Trucks
November 7, 2022
King Canyon, the supergroup collaboration consisting of Eric Krasno, Otis McDonald, and Mike Chiavaro is excited to release “Mulholland” featuring Derek Trucks, with Will Blades on organ. This is the second single from their self-titled album, which also includes their debut single “Keep On Movin” and a guest spot from Son Little on “Ice and Fire.“
Taylor Swift Releases 'Anti-Hero' Remix Featuring Bleachers
November 7, 2022
Taylor Swift has released a remix of 'Anti-Hero' featuring Bleachers. The track is off her recent album 'Midnights,' which was released on Friday, October 21. Bleachers is fronted by Jack Antonoff, who co-produced 'Midnights' with Swift. Download the new remix now!