Walk off the Earth Recruits Lauv for 'My Stupid Heart' Remix

Fresh off their rousing and energetic Late Night TV debut performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and earning their 13th career JUNO Award nomination, Canadian indie-pop band Walk off the Earth today shares their new remix of "My Stupid Heart" featuring multi-platinum artist Lauv available to stream now on all digital platforms via Golden Carrot Records/The Orchard.

The trailblazing indie-pop group - known for their creative music rollouts and ingenious viral content that have generated nearly 2 million followers and a Billion views on their TikTok and YouTube platforms respectively -- teased the song for weeks leading up to its release that drove 160 million collective TikTok views and a staggering 30k pre-saves, 55k TikTok UGCs, and 7.8 million streams worldwide to date.

"My Stupid Heart" is currently Top 35 at Hot AC radio in the US with over 20 stations supporting, amassing 1 million total radio audience. Some of the largest radio markets include Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver and Baltimore. The hit follows on from their recent sold out shows at Budweiser Stage and Carnegie Hall as well as their 2022 hit "Bet On Me", which exploded across Asia hitting #1 on the Western Music chart.

"We were so surprised when Lauv - one of our favorite artists - submitted a verse for our song 'My Stupid Heart' on TikTok," shares Walk off the Earth. "Ari is a wonderful guy and phenomenal musician who we've crossed paths with a bunch of times over the years but never had a chance to collab with...until now! His tone and lyrics match the vibe of the song perfectly and we're super excited to share this special collab version with the world."

Lauv adds, "'My Stupid Heart' is such a bop and I was so excited to do the open verse challenge - then I loved how the final version turned out and now everyone can listen WOO!"

Listen to the new remix here:

About Walk off the Earth

Walk off the Earth continues to push the envelope. Earlier this year, the band earned their 13th career JUNO Award nomination for their collaborative children's record alongside Romeo Eats - the 3-year-old son of WOTE lead singers Gianni Luminati and Sarah Blackwood - who made headlines for becoming the youngest nominee in JUNO history.

Since 2020, the band have collaborated with the likes of Tyler Shaw, gnash, Phillip Phillips, D-Smoke, and Lukas Graham, released two JUNO Award-nominated collaborative children's albums (Romeo Eats Vol. 1 and Vol. 2), dropped their sixth full-length pop record (Meet You There), and surpassed 1 billion views across their massive YouTube channel.

Based just outside of Toronto, Walk off the Earth gained worldwide attention with their brilliant 5-people-playing-one-guitar interpretation of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know" exploded on YouTube, garnering over 192 million views.

Since then, the band has released a string of successful original songs including, "I'll Be There," "Red Hands" (#1 at AAA), "Fire In My Soul" and "Rule The World" (multi-platinum in Canada); sold-out venues across the globe from Red Rocks to Sydney Opera House to Wembley to Carnegie Hall; and collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world including Keith Urban, Snoop Dogg, Lukas Graham, gnash, Nicky Romero, and Steve Aoki.

Walk off the Earth has sold over 1 million records worldwide and has accumulated over 1.1 billion cumulative YouTube views and 8 million social media followers.

About Lauv

For as much as he's known for intriguing and inventive soundscapes, multi-platinum chart-topping singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lauv asserts himself as a storyteller, first and foremost. His stories continue to enchant audiences everywhere by converting the magic around him into generational anthems.

After introducing himself with viral sensation "The Other" he landed a global smash in the form of "I Like Me Better." It tallied over 1 billion streams on Spotify, while reaching Top 10 chart positioning at Top 40 radio and Top 5 chart positioning at Hot AC radio in the US, went sextuple-Platinum in the US and platinum in twelve other countries.

He served up the Gold-selling 2018 playlist "I Met You When I Was 18" and a procession of hits, including the Platinum "I'm So Tired" with Troye Sivan as well as Gold-certified "f, I'm Lonely" [feat. Anne-Marie]. In 2020, his Gold-certified full-length debut album, ~how i'm feeling~, bowed in the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200.

In between selling out headline tours and supporting Ed Sheeran in stadiums, he performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more. Lauv kicked off 2022 with an entirely new chapter of music that celebrates the innocence of youth, untangles the complexities of adulthood and once again pushes the boundaries of pop. Now, he tells his most personal story yet on his second full-length album, All 4 Nothing.

PHOTO CREDIT: SARAH BLACKWOOD