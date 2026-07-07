Wade Forster Bringing 'The Aftermath Tour' to North America This Summer

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Singer, songwriter and rodeo cowboy Wade Forster—aka “The Australian Cowboy”—will bring his “The Aftermath Tour” to North America this summer with newly confirmed stops at Phoenix’s Crescent Ballroom, Salt Lake City’s Commonwealth Room, Denver’s Bluebird Theater, Chicago’s Carol’s Pub and Dallas’ The Kessler, among others.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting this Thursday, July 9 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following on Friday, July 10 at 10:00am local time. To sign up for artist presale, visit www.wadeforster.com.

The new dates are in celebration of Forster’s highly anticipated third album, The Aftermath, out August 14 via Community Music, which is available to pre-save and pre-order HERE. The announcement comes amid the release of Forster's latest single, "Anytime, Anywhere, Antoinette," which has amassed more than 5 million DSP streams in five weeks while generating over 100 million views across TikTok.

Born and raised on a cattle station in the Queensland outback and a professional rodeo cowboy, he first taught himself guitar in 2017 after buying a $50 instrument off Facebook Marketplace. Forster went on to win the Toyota Star Maker award in 2024 before earning Golden Guitar Awards for Male Artist of the Year and New Talent of the Year in 2026.

As a live performer, Forster sold out his debut Australian headline tour, played storied venues including Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and Tulsa’s legendary Cain’s Ballroom, shared stages with Cody Johnson, Treaty Oak Revival, Flatland Cavalry, The Lowdown Drifters, and Shane Smith & The Saints. Forster first toured the United States as a headline artist in September 2025, selling out 15 shows across his “Last Of A Dying Breed Tour.”

WADE FORSTER TOUR DATES

August 31—Flagstaff, AZ—Orpheum Theater

September 2—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom

September 4—Salt Lake City, UT—Commonwealth Room

September 5—Grand Junction, CO—Warehouse 2562

September 6—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater

September 8—Omaha, NE—Slowdown

September 9—Des Moines, IA—xBk Live

September 11—Chicago, IL—Carol’s Pub

September 12—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar

September 13—Lexington, KY—The Burl

September 15—Knoxville, TN—Open Chord

September 17—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

September 18—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live*

September 19—Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater*

September 23—Houston, TX—Heights Theater

September 24—Dallas, TX—The Kessler

September 25—New Braunfels, TX—Gruene Hall

September 26—Stephenville, TX—PRCA Rodeo

September 29—Oxford, MS—Proud Larry’s

October 1— Richmond, VA—Richmond Music Hall

October 2—Ocean City, MD—Country Calling 2026

October 9—Mareeba, QLD—Savannah in the Round

October 22—Perth, WA—Astor Theatre

October 29— Sydney, NSW—Metro Theatre

October 30—Sydney, NSW—Metro Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 13—Brisbane, QLD—Fortitude Music Hall

November 20—Adelaide, SA—Hindley St Music Hall

November 21—Melbourne, VIC—Forum Theatre (SOLD OUT)

*with Treaty Oak Revival

Photo credit: Winton June

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