Wade Forster Bringing 'The Aftermath Tour' to North America This Summer
Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting this Thursday, July 9 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following on Friday, July 10 at 10:00am local time.
Singer, songwriter and rodeo cowboy Wade Forster—aka “The Australian Cowboy”—will bring his “The Aftermath Tour” to North America this summer with newly confirmed stops at Phoenix’s Crescent Ballroom, Salt Lake City’s Commonwealth Room, Denver’s Bluebird Theater, Chicago’s Carol’s Pub and Dallas’ The Kessler, among others.
Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting this Thursday, July 9 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following on Friday, July 10 at 10:00am local time. To sign up for artist presale, visit www.wadeforster.com.
The new dates are in celebration of Forster’s highly anticipated third album, The Aftermath, out August 14 via Community Music, which is available to pre-save and pre-order HERE. The announcement comes amid the release of Forster's latest single, "Anytime, Anywhere, Antoinette," which has amassed more than 5 million DSP streams in five weeks while generating over 100 million views across TikTok.
Born and raised on a cattle station in the Queensland outback and a professional rodeo cowboy, he first taught himself guitar in 2017 after buying a $50 instrument off Facebook Marketplace. Forster went on to win the Toyota Star Maker award in 2024 before earning Golden Guitar Awards for Male Artist of the Year and New Talent of the Year in 2026.
As a live performer, Forster sold out his debut Australian headline tour, played storied venues including Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and Tulsa’s legendary Cain’s Ballroom, shared stages with Cody Johnson, Treaty Oak Revival, Flatland Cavalry, The Lowdown Drifters, and Shane Smith & The Saints. Forster first toured the United States as a headline artist in September 2025, selling out 15 shows across his “Last Of A Dying Breed Tour.”
WADE FORSTER TOUR DATES
August 31—Flagstaff, AZ—Orpheum Theater
September 2—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom
September 4—Salt Lake City, UT—Commonwealth Room
September 5—Grand Junction, CO—Warehouse 2562
September 6—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater
September 8—Omaha, NE—Slowdown
September 9—Des Moines, IA—xBk Live
September 11—Chicago, IL—Carol’s Pub
September 12—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar
September 13—Lexington, KY—The Burl
September 15—Knoxville, TN—Open Chord
September 17—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*
September 18—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live*
September 19—Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater*
September 23—Houston, TX—Heights Theater
September 24—Dallas, TX—The Kessler
September 25—New Braunfels, TX—Gruene Hall
September 26—Stephenville, TX—PRCA Rodeo
September 29—Oxford, MS—Proud Larry’s
October 1— Richmond, VA—Richmond Music Hall
October 2—Ocean City, MD—Country Calling 2026
October 9—Mareeba, QLD—Savannah in the Round
October 22—Perth, WA—Astor Theatre
October 29— Sydney, NSW—Metro Theatre
October 30—Sydney, NSW—Metro Theatre (SOLD OUT)
November 13—Brisbane, QLD—Fortitude Music Hall
November 20—Adelaide, SA—Hindley St Music Hall
November 21—Melbourne, VIC—Forum Theatre (SOLD OUT)
*with Treaty Oak Revival
Photo credit: Winton June