Wade Forster Releases THE AFTERMATH, Sets Grand Ole Opry Debut Sept 30

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Wade Forster, the Australian singer and rodeo cowboy known as THE AUSTRALIAN COWBOY, released his third studio album, THE AFTERMATH, on August 14, 2026 via Community Music. The record follows his 2025 sophomore album, GOOSENECK PARTY, and picks up narratively where that project left off, tracing what Forster describes as the fallout of a big night out. Forster is set to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on September 30, part of a year that will also bring his THE AFTERMATH TOUR to North America.

Built on the tension between the chaos of GOOSENECK PARTY and the clarity of the drive home, THE AFTERMATH picks up exactly where GOOSENECK PARTY left off. The fire's out, the dust has settled, and Forster is left navigating the aftermath of the night before. 'THE AFTERMATH is the perfect album for the Sunday scaries,' shares Forster. 'After a big night on the town or even a GOOSENECK PARTY.'

Forster's Grand Ole Opry debut on September 30 adds another milestone to a breakout year that will also see him bring THE AFTERMATH TOUR to North America later this summer.

With more than 100 million global streams, Forster has quickly emerged as one of Australia's most exciting new voices. Born and raised on a cattle station in the Queensland outback and a professional rodeo cowboy, he first taught himself guitar in 2017 after buying a $50 instrument off Facebook Marketplace. Forster went on to win the Toyota Star Maker award in 2024 before earning Golden Guitar Awards for Male Artist of the Year and New Talent of the Year in 2026.

An electric live performer, Forster sold out his debut Australian headline tour, played storied venues including Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and Tulsa's legendary Cain's Ballroom, shared stages with Cody Johnson, Treaty Oak Revival, Flatland Cavalry, The Lowdown Drifters and Shane Smith & The Saints. Forster first toured the United States as a headline artist in September 2025, selling out 15 shows across his 'Last Of A Dying Breed Tour.' Earlier this year, he returned for the 'It's Time For Texas Tour,' delivering standout performances at Two Step Inn, Chilifest and Larry Joe Taylor Festival, while also selling out headline dates across Texas.

THE AFTERMATH Track List

1. How Alive (Poem)

2. Anytime, Anywhere, Antoinette

3. In The Meantime

4. Love Crimes

5. Breakaway Baby

6. Heaven '57

7. October

8. Burn

9. You're The Only Reason

10. Strange

Wade Forster Tour Dates

August 30—Tucson, AZ—The Maverick

August 31—Flagstaff, AZ—Orpheum Theater (SOLD OUT)

September 2—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom

September 4—Salt Lake City, UT—Commonwealth Room

September 5—Grand Junction, CO—Warehouse 2562

September 6—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater

September 8—Omaha, NE—Slowdown

September 9—Des Moines, IA—xBk Live (SOLD OUT)

September 11—Chicago, IL—Carol's Pub

September 12—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar

September 13—Lexington, KY—The Burl

September 15—Knoxville, TN—Open Chord

September 17—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

September 18—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live*

September 19—Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater*

September 23—Houston, TX—Heights Theater

September 24—Dallas, TX—The Kessler

September 25—New Braunfels, TX—Gruene Hall (SOLD OUT)

September 26—Stephenville, TX—PRCA Rodeo

September 27—New Braunfels, TX—Gruene Hall

September 29—Oxford, MS—Proud Larry's

September 30—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry

October 1—Richmond, VA—Richmond Music Hall

October 2—Ocean City, MD—Country Calling 2026

October 9—Mareeba, QLD—Savannah in the Round

October 22—Perth, WA—Astor Theatre

October 29—Sydney, NSW—Metro Theatre

October 30—Sydney, NSW—Metro Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 13—Brisbane, QLD—Fortitude Music Hall

November 20—Adelaide, SA—Hindley St Music Hall

November 21—Melbourne, VIC—Forum Theatre (SOLD OUT)

*with Treaty Oak Revival

www.wadeforster.com

The tour includes confirmed dates at Phoenix's Crescent Ballroom, Salt Lake City's Commonwealth Room, Denver's Bluebird Theater, Chicago's Carol's Pub and Dallas' The Kessler, with shows in Flagstaff and Des Moines already sold out and a second New Braunfels date added at Gruene Hall. Forster's single ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANTOINETTE has surpassed 10 million streams and 146 million TikTok views, marking what the release calls the most successful release of his career to date.

Photo Credit: Winton June



Photo Credit: Winton June

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