WINDHAND Announce 'Live At Levitation' Double LP

Back in November 2020, Windhand, one of the key artists in the resurgence of heavy music, delivered a soaring performance for Levitation Sessions. The series is proud to finally immortalize the performance in full via a double vinyl gatefold LP which will see its release in stores on August 5. For variants, merch, web exclusives or to pre-order, go here.

Of the session the band notes, "It was great to get together with each other after so many months apart, to plug in all the gear and let the demons loose once again. For a moment there it almost felt like being back on the road. We got to work with our old friends like Jonathan Kassalow (lighting and organ), and frequent music video collaborator Jordan Vance. They pulled it all together and made the show a heavy visual experience to pair with the audio which was recorded and mixed by our live sound engineer, Chris Moore."

Now mastered specifically for vinyl by Nick Townsend, this session sounds better than ever and to celebrate Levitation are releasing the concert film in full, for free, which is live now via Levitation's YouTube channel.

WINDHAND TOUR DATES

6/23 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister

6/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

6/25 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

6/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

6/27 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

6/29 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

6/30 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Our mission at Levitation is to be a platform where the art and music we love can thrive. Levitation Sessions are a live performance film series developed during the pandemic as a way to support the bands and keep the music going.

Launched in July 2020, as a means of helping recoup lost touring income for artists on The Reverberation Appreciation Society record label, the concept quickly expanded to include headliners like OSEES, Ty Segall, The Black Angels, Fuzz, Frankie and the With Fingers, La Femme, Babe Rainbow, Death Valley Girls and many more, with new Sessions in the works.