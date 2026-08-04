SYNACURE to Release New Single With THE LAST POETS

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New York-born producer and musician SYNACURE is set to release his sophomore single and accompanying music video, Who Are We Now?, through his independent record label ZIQ STREET. The soulful house track features vocals and instrumentation from Abiodun Oyewole and Baba Don Babatunde of THE LAST POETS, building on their song We're Not Well Here from the album Omi Tutu, a project SYNACURE previously worked on.

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A polyglot of rhythm known for his unusual structures and melodies, Synacure gene-splices genres to blend a vast array of globally sourced musical inspirations – including African, Latin, funk, disco, hip hop, house, and more – into sonically lush landscapes with unmistakable aesthetic purpose. Developing his musical education and his hybrid electro/organic sound over a lifetime of ventures out of and back to his New York roots, Synacure stands for music that builds communities and is as diverse as it is collaborative and transgressive. Synacure recently released his debut single '

,' a trance-laced love letter to the Big Apple which provides a glimpse into the 'real' heart of New York: the cultural diversity, soundscapes, and sense of community that make the city unlike any other in the world.

Launching his own label ZIQ STREET based out of Woodstock inspired by his own globally minded ethos, Synacure champions music and musicians from all backgrounds in his commitment to raising consciousness through music. The next evolution of the era-defining Woodstock sound, ZIQ STREET and Synacure are leaving a mark that is international, funky, psychedelic, electro, and current, and are steadfast in their belief that people who listen together and dance together can live, learn, and love together.

The release follows SYNACURE's debut single, I Luv NYC, and continues his work with ZIQ STREET, the independent label he launched out of Woodstock, New York.

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