WHIPPED CREAM’s Alter Ego Careline Teams Up With MEMBA for New Single 'Redline'

WHIPPED CREAM builds hype for her alter ego Careline with new single “Redline” out now via Boom Records in collaboration with New York-based EDM duo MEMBA. Look for “Redline” to appear on her Careline EP set for release January 31, alongside singles “Intro Call” and “GOD IS A GENTLEMAN.”

Careline - A Line for Care is music made for DJs and the dancefloor. It’s an out-of-the-box WHIPPED CREAM alter ego dialed in for festival goers and underground club lovers alike as heard on the booming “Redline.” Shares WHIPPED CREAM about the song, "A great collaboration between me and my friends MEMBA that we made in New York. Another one-off on Careline with a nostalgic Trap drop with an unexpected techno change-up that brings you back into the feel of the ep and a trance-like state.”

Careline is not only a feeling but a distinct sound. Carefully crafted and personified by WHIPPED CREAM - It’s a groovy industrial electronic blend inspired by albums such as 808s and Heartbreaks and further empowered with cinematic drums. It’s the sound of high fashion. Its luxurious decadence is illustrated in every underground rave. Crafted for an audience longing to refresh their palates, Careline evokes a feeling unlike any other. Innovative. Class. Suspense. Seductive. It’s Careline.

WHIPPED CREAM continues to push boundaries as she experiments seamlessly from project to project as a producer; constantly elevating her sound. Catch WHIPPED CREAM and Careline live at the following shows.

WHIPPED CREAM Tour Dates:

JAN 17 – Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room

FEB 01 – Kelowna, BC – Fireside Festival

FEB 21 – Albuquerque, NM – Effex Nightclub

MAR 29 – San Bernadino, CA – Beyond Wonderland 2025

APR 06 – Monterrey, MX – Tecate Pal Norte 2025

APR 26 – Fort Worth, TX – Ubbi Dubbi 2025

About WHIPPED CREAM:

Spinning on ice isn’t the only thing WHIPPED CREAM’s turning heads on. Once a competitive figure skater, Toronto-born Caroline Cecil knows how to bewitch a crowd. Channeling her love and passion for all things music on and off the ice - WHIPPED CREAM, captivated by cinematic soundscapes and underlying bass riffs - turned to production to hone in her creative ingenuity. Paving her own lane unlike any other with influences from the likes of Hans Zimmer to Kanye to Skrillex - WHIPPED CREAM is formulating her own sound while expressing through dynamic live performances an incomparable energy.

Never not creating, WHIPPED CREAM has honed in on her sound that will be showcased throughout the music she will be releasing in 2024. Not just a producer and DJ, but a songwriter and vocalist as well, she’s pushing her own boundaries to be the best musician she can be while being true to her most authentic self. Fusing her passion and love for hip hop, cinema, electronica and more, she impressively navigates these genres fluidly, truly invoking a feeling like no other.

Be on the lookout for tour dates as WHIPPED CREAM gets back in the touring & festival circuit. With past momentous performance accolades such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland and a multitude more of high-caliber experiences under her belt, the WHIPPED CREAM experience is one that can’t be replicated. Whether you’re watching her perform or streaming her music, WHIPPED CREAM is here to provide a high-energy, thought provoking feeling - appealing to any music and art lover. Your producer's favorite producer is now in session.

About MEMBA:

Hailing from Portland, Oregon and New Delhi, India respectively, MEMBA was unearthed by New York based production duo Will Curry & Ishaan Chaudhary, conjuring electronic music that is propped up by a backbone of ancient world influenced rhythms. MEMBA uses their musical projects as a means to flesh out their universe further. 2018 saw the release of SAGA-I, an EP based around a fictional planet. The EP was transformed into a multisensory experience by coupling each track with relics from the planet that allowed the listener to taste, smell, feel, and see the music. The SAGA-I experience came to life at a sold-out warehouse event in Brooklyn. In 2019, MEMBA released SAGA-II on ODESZA’s label Foreign Family. The EP story was told through an audio-visual short film that showcased another planet in their universe. ﻿

The past few years have seen MEMBA play Coachella, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Ultra, Holy Ship! and Glastonbury, to name a few. They have supported ODESZA, Jai Wolf, and Hermitude, and Clozee on tour, priming them for their own debut headline run. Recently, MEMBA charted globally with their song “For Aisha,” a tribute to Ishaan’s sister. The song was written for a Bollywood film called The Sky is Pink, which premiered at TIFF and is now on Netflix.

Comments