ROSE'S PAWN SHOP to Launch Summer and Fall Tour for AMERICAN SEAMS

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ROSE'S PAWN SHOP is set to hit the road for a summer and fall tour in support of the band's album AMERICAN SEAMS. The touring run will carry the group through multiple stops as it continues to promote the release.

Photo credit: Kremer Johnson

Following the release of their fifth studio album, American Seams, Los Angeles Americana favorites Rose's Pawn Shop have announced an extensive run of summer and fall tour dates across the Western U.S. and Alaska.

Released February 27 on Copaco/Blue Elan Records, American Seams finds the band celebrating the wide-ranging sound they've cultivated over two decades together. Produced by Grammy-nominated Eric Corne and recorded live at Love Street Sound, the Los Angeles studio owned by The Doors' Robby Krieger, the album captures Rose's Pawn Shop at their most authentic, blending bluegrass, folk, country and rock into a raw, reflective collection of songs rooted in lived experience and hard-earned perspective.

For two decades, Rose's Pawn Shop have carved out their own distinctive corner of American roots music, taking their anthemic blend of fiddle-driven Americana, country storytelling and rock & roll energy from their hometown of Los Angeles to stages across the country. The upcoming tour finds the band bringing songs from American Seams to audiences throughout California, Nevada, Oregon, Montana, Utah, and Alaska, alongside fan favorites from across their catalog. For a band whose travels have taken them everywhere from the fishing villages of Alaska to the mountain towns of the American Southwest, these dates continue a longstanding tradition of summer runs through the West, reconnecting with the communities and audiences that have helped sustain Rose's Pawn Shop throughout their 20-year journey.

'The creation of American Seams in many ways felt like a throwback to the early days of Rose's Pawn Shop,' says frontman Paul Givant. 'We started with raw bluegrass-inspired folk songs, and along with the guidance of incredible producer Eric Corne, we worked the songs into fully formed Americana folk-rock bangers with incredible musicians live in the studio. The end result is music that has some of the distinct early Rose's Pawn Shop sound of fiddle, guitar, banjo-driven melodic Americana, but with songs that are most definitely of this moment and stage of life.'

Featuring Paul Givant (vocals, guitar, banjo), Stephen Andrews (upright bass), Zachary Ross (guitar), Jesse Olema (fiddle), and drummers Deacon Marrquin and Matt Lesser, American Seams is a snapshot of a band firing on all cylinders, sharpened by years on the road and a shared commitment to authentic, emotionally resonant songwriting. The album marks a full-circle return to the folky, frills-free sounds that helped launch the band's career while embracing the depth and perspective that comes from two decades of perseverance.

ROSE'S PAWN SHOP TOUR DATES

July 30 – Ventura, CA – Ventura County Fair

August 2 – Reno, NV – Reno Public Market

August 4 – Eugene, OR – Blair Ally

August 5 – Monmouth, OR – Monmouth Music In The Park

August 6 – Missoula, MT – Downtown Tonight

August 8 – Bozeman, MT – Sweet Pea Music & Arts Festival

August 16 – Laguna Beach, CA – Music In The Park

August 21 – Newpark, UT – Newpark Concert Series

August 22 – Snowbasin, UT – Snowbasin Concert Series

August 29 – Big Bear, CA – Lake Fest

ALASKA TOUR

September 3 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair

September 4 – Talkeetna, AK – Live at 5 Concert Series

September 5 – McCarthy, AK – The Potato

September 6 – McCarthy, AK – The Potato

September 7 – Anchorage, AK – House Concert

September 12 – June Lake, CA – June Lake Jam Festival

September 18 – Atascadero, CA – Tent City Limits Music Series

September 19 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Crepe Place

September 20 – Arroyo Grande, CA – Arroyo Grande Concert Series



Photo Credit: Kremer Johnson

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