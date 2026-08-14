WAY THINGS WORK Single from Keller Cox, THE CASTELLOWS Out Now

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Keller Cox has released a new song, WAY THINGS WORK, featuring THE CASTELLOWS via Make Wake Records. The track pairs Cox's vocals with the group's harmonies in a reflection on a relationship that ended, blending classic country, Americana, and folk influences.

Capturing the heartbreak of a relationship that simply wasn't meant to last, 'Way Things Work' pairs Cox's soulful, lived-in vocals with The Castellows' signature neo-traditional country harmonies, creating a stirring blend of classic country, Americana, and folk. Anchored by rich instrumentation and timeless storytelling, the track delivers an emotionally resonant reflection on love and learning to let go.

Of the track, Cox says 'I wrote this song after watching two of my friends go their separate ways. My heart was broken for them and 'Way Things Work' was my way of making sense of it. Through this situation, I learned that there are two sides to every story. With that in mind, I sent it to my friends, The Castellows to see if they would want to sing on it. From being direct support on their first tour to having a song with them, this is nothing short of a full circle moment for all of us. As always, here goes something.'

The deluxe collection also features the previously unreleased 'Selling Songs (Work Tape),' a stripped-back recording that further highlights Cox's gift for honest, story-first songwriting.

Tracklist

1. Care To Look - Between The Lines

2. Care To Look (Keller Cox, Luke Stevens, Kerr Rudge)

3. All American - Between The Lines

4. All American (Keller Cox, Josh Abbott)

5. 5x7 Rug - Between The Lines

6. 5x7 Rug (Keller Cox, Jason Earley, Delaney Ramsdell)

7. Sunday Morning Matinee (Without You) - Between The Lines

8. Sunday Morning Matinee (Without You) (Keller Cox)

9. I Bet You Do Too - Between The Lines

10. I Bet You Do Too (Keller Cox, Reid Morris, Brandon Ashley)

11. Selling Songs (Work Tape) (Keller Cox, Jason Earley, Braden Jamison)

Most recently, Keller released two new tracks, 'Obsessed With Texas' and 'Song Rider,' offering listeners an even deeper look into the experiences that have shaped both his life and artistry. While 'Obsessed With Texas' serves as a love letter to the state that raised him, 'Song Rider' reflects the other side of Keller's journey: the relentless pursuit of becoming a better songwriter. Its lyric, 'looking for the next one's all I know to do,' mirrors the mindset that has fueled his monthly trips to Nashville for the past three and a half years, where he's continued sharpening his craft alongside some of the industry's top writers. That dedication is already paying off, earning Keller songwriting cuts including Alex Lambert's 'Stroll' and 'Cowtown,' co-written with William Clark Green and featured on Green's latest album, Watterson Hall.

With more than 4.5 million global streams and two Top 10 singles at Texas Country Radio, Cox continues to carve out a lane of his own, seamlessly blending the rich traditions of Texas country, Red Dirt, and Americana. Rooted in authentic storytelling and warm, guitar-driven arrangements, his music captures the grit, heart, and resilience of everyday life while delivering melodies that feel both timeless and refreshingly modern.

About Keller Cox

In a fast-paced world concerned with what's next, Texas singer-songwriter Keller Cox writes to the moment. Raised on the country music of the 2000s, Keller discovered Texas Country while attending Texas A&M University, where he found the songwriting tradition that would ultimately shape the course of his career. After graduating with a degree in Construction Science, Keller was offered a full-time job in the field. Instead, he turned it down to chase the dream he had begun building through songwriting. What started as a creative outlet during the quieter months of 2020 had become a calling, setting him on a path from countless writing sessions to stages across Texas and beyond.

Much of the past few years have been spent on the road, opening for and learning from artists including Flatland Cavalry, Josh Abbott, William Clark Green, Corey Kent, The Castellows, and more. 'Obsessed With Texas' serves as a love letter to the audience Keller has built along the way, celebrating the state that has become both his home and the foundation of his career. Written with Mark Irwin of SMACK Songs, the track finds Keller staking his claim to a Texas anthem of his own, inspired by the songs that have become synonymous with artists like George Strait and Josh Abbott.

Meanwhile, 'Song Rider' reflects the other side of Keller's journey: the relentless pursuit of becoming a better songwriter. The song's line, 'looking for the next one is all that I know to do,' mirrors the mindset that has driven Keller to make monthly trips to Nashville for the past three and a half years, continually honing his craft alongside some of the industry's best writers. That dedication has begun to pay off, with Keller earning cuts including 'Stroll' by Alex Lambert and 'Cowtown,' co-written with William Clark Green and recently released on Green's album, Watterson Hall.

The momentum has only continued to build. Keller earned a finalist nomination for New Male Vocalist at the 2025 T3R Texas Music & Radio Awards, scored two Top 10 singles on Texas Country Radio, and continues to establish himself as a compelling songwriter both onstage and in the writing room. His song 'Way Things Work,' recorded with The Castellows, earned second place in this year's International Songwriting Competition, further underscoring the versatility and staying power of his writing.

Now at work on his third full-length album, slated for release in 2027, Keller is continuing to build on the Texas roots that first shaped him while pushing toward a sound and audience that reaches far beyond state lines. For Keller, the next chapter is about continuing to chase the feeling that made him fall in love with songwriting in the first place - wherever it may lead. As he puts it, 'Here goes something.'

About The Castellows

Neo-Traditional Country music trio, The Castellows, bring a literal meaning to the phrase, 'family tradition.' The band, comprised of sisters Ellie (lead guitar), Powell (banjo) and Lily (vocals), hail from small rural Georgetown, Georgia, but now call Nashville home. The Castellows' sound is traditional, yet modern. Authentic, yet harnessed. The common thread among the trio, other than their DNA, is their masterful three-part harmonies which blend together to create one singular, almost angelic, voice.

The Castellows' craft as songwriters is as robust as their voices, which is evident across the trio's debut EP, A Little Goes A Long Way, (February 9, 2024) and the follow-up three-song EP, Alabama Stone (December 6, 2024) featuring song 'Girl That Boy' which Billboard describes as an 'exquisitely melancholy song' adding that 'It's jarring, refreshing – and practically demands a second listen….'

The Castellows' next project, the seven-song Homecoming EP, arrived May 30, 2025, just as the band was crisscrossing the globe on their own headlining Homecoming Tour, as well as joining Thomas Rhett on his Better In Boots Tour which included a stop at Boston's iconic Fenway Park. The Castellows spent the back half of 2025 either on tour or in the studio, preparing for a barrage of new music to release throughout 2026, starting with February's 'Love Is A Game' and 'Heartland' releases.

In the spring and summer of 2026, the three sisters took their live show international via their own 2026 World Tour which included SOLD-OUT stops in Canada, Australia, England, France, Ireland, and the Netherlands. Furthermore, The Castellows joined Luke Combs on the international leg of Combs' My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.

Prior to the onslaught of new music by The Castellows, the band began turning heads of music industry insiders in January 2023. When spring arrived, The Castellows had signed a record deal with Warner Records Nashville/Warner Records. Wasting no time on pleasantries, The Castellows immediately got to work writing, recording, and performing live. One year later, the three sisters from a cattle farm in Georgia were still turning heads, landing on multiple 2024 'Watch Lists' including CMT Next Women of Country, CMT 'Listen Up,' and Nashville Lifestyles, touting their first major award-nomination for CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, hitting the road in the fall of 2024 with Little Big Town and Sugarland on the Take Me Home Tour, and being named a SiriusXM 'Highway Find' artist for The Highway (Ch. 56).

The Castellows have performed on NBCs Today Show, been featured on the covers of Modern Luxury Magazine Nashville, JEZEBEL Magazine, Music City Lifestyle Magazine and Magnolia & Moonshine Magazine, in addition to being named as an Amazon Music 'One To Watch' in 2025.

The single follows the release of Cox's deluxe EP, CARE TO LOOK (BETWEEN THE LINES), which was recorded at Matchbox Recording Studio in Austin, Texas, with producer Dwight A. Baker and released independently with support from Make Wake Records. The 11-track project pairs each song with a commentary track detailing Cox's songwriting process, including collaborations with Josh Abbott, Jason Earley, and Delaney Ramsdell.

Photo Credit: Madelyn McGee



Photo Credit: Madelyn McGee

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...