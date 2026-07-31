SARA BAREILLES to Release GOOD GRIEF Aug. 28, Tour This Fall

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Sara Bareilles released a new song, STILL CRYING, along with an accompanying music video on July 31, 2026. The track is the latest offering from Bareilles' upcoming album GOOD GRIEF, set for release on August 28. Co-written with Aaron Dessner, the song reflects on the recurring nature of grief, a theme running through the singer-songwriter's seventh studio album, her first since 2019's Amidst the Chaos. Bareilles is also set to embark on a headline tour across North America this fall.

Co-written with Aaron Dessner, 'Still Crying' captures the never-ending nature of grief. Bareilles shares, 'I was trying to wrap my arms around the redundancy and the stuckness of that feeling of, 'How am I here again? Why am I still crying? I'm still in the same loop.''

'Still Crying' follows 'Home,' the first single from Good Grief, released in June. Inspired by a conversation between Stephen Colbert and Anderson Cooper on Cooper's podcast about grief and loss, the track was praised by SPIN as 'a meditation on loss, connection and resilience that sets the tone for what Bareilles describes as her most personal work in years.'

Good Grief marks Bareilles' seventh studio album and her first since 2019's Grammy-winning Amidst the Chaos, opening a new chapter in her 20-year career. The 14-track, self-produced collection is a reckoning with loss—spanning intimate tributes to lost friends, defiant anthems for women's rights, and unexpected moments of lightness—threaded throughout with hope. Most of the album was recorded over six days at Dreamland Recording Studios in Woodstock, NY, with longtime collaborators drummer Charley Drayton, guitarist Butterfly Boucher, keyboardist Misty Boyce, bassist Solomon Dorsey, multi-instrumentalist Rob Moose and co-producer, recording engineer and mixer Jonathan Low, followed by later sessions with co-producer Aaron Dessner at his Long Pond Studios in the Hudson Valley, aided by engineer/mixer Bella Blasko. The album also features contributions from Brandi Carlile, Andrea Gibson, Ingrid Michaelson, Joe Tippett and Megan Falley.

The making of the album was captured in the documentary, Sara Bareilles: Good Grief, which made its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival last month. Directed by Josh Alexander and produced by Daniel J. Chalfen, the film offers an intimate, unfiltered portrait of Bareilles' return to the recording studio with close friends for the first time in seven years—a cinematic document of her creative process that becomes a profoundly personal, ultimately hopeful meditation on loss, grief and the power of music to heal. A masterclass in creativity, community and vulnerability, the documentary serves as a reminder of music's extraordinary power to connect us to ourselves and to each other.

Bareilles will also make her long-awaited return to the stage this fall for her deeply personal Good Grief Tour, promoted by Live Nation. Kicking off September 9 in Boston, this trek marks a triumphant new chapter for an artist at the height of her storytelling powers. The shows promise a blend of raw, vulnerable new tracks from Good Grief, alongside songs that have defined her career and connection to fans. Bringing her signature wit and authenticity to iconic theaters in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and more, Bareilles hopes to invite fans into an intimate space of connection, truth-telling, joy and some good grief.

The album, tour and documentary add to a landmark year for Bareilles. Her song 'Salt Then Sour Then Sweet,' co-written with Brandi Carlile and the late poet and activist Andrea Gibson, appears in the Peabody Award-winning documentary Come See Me in the Good Light, on which Bareilles also serves as executive producer. The song was shortlisted for Best Original Song and the film for Best Documentary at the 98th Academy Awards. The track also appears on Good Grief.

Bareilles is an award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, producer, activist, and New York Times best-selling author. A two-time GRAMMY winner, she has also earned three Tony and three Primetime Emmy nominations. Bareilles has sold more than three million albums and 15 million singles in the U.S., with over 3.5 billion streams worldwide. On Broadway, Bareilles composed the music and lyrics for Waitress, later stepping into the lead role both on Broadway and the West End. Her additional theater credits include her Tony-nominated performance as the Baker's Wife in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods and a song on the Tony Award-nominated score for SpongeBob SquarePants. Her on-screen work includes an Emmy Award-nominated performance as Mary Magdalene in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live! and her role as Dawn Solano in the Emmy-nominated musical comedy series Girls5eva. She is also currently developing a musical theater adaptation of Meg Wolitzer's bestselling novel The Interestings.

Sara Bareilles—GOOD GRIEF

1. Home

2. Just a Kid

3. Still Crying

4. A Love Story

5. Hands Off My Body

6. Ladies In A Line

7. Heartland

8. Capsize Me

9. Nervous Breakdown

10. Idiot Heart

11. Say Leave

12. Salt Then Sour Then Sweet (feat. Brandi Carlile)

13. Forever

14. Wind Is the Weather

Sara Bareilles LIVE

September 9—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 10—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 12—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem

September 13—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem

September 15—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall

September 16—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall

September 18—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall

September 19—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall

September 21—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

September 22—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

September 24—Atlanta, GA—Fox Theatre

September 25—Cincinnati, OH—Taft Theatre

September 27—Chicago, IL—Chicago Theatre

September 28—Chicago, IL—Chicago Theatre

September 30—Minneapolis, MN—Orpheum Theatre

October 2—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre

October 4—Denver, CO—Bellco Theatre

October 6—Austin, TX—Bass Concert Hall

October 7—Houston, TX—The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

October 8—Houston, TX—The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

October 12—Los Angeles, CA—Dolby Theatre

October 13—Los Angeles, CA—Dolby Theatre

October 14—Los Angeles, CA—Dolby Theatre

October 16—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 17—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 19—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre

October 20—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre

The music video for STILL CRYING was directed by Kimmy Gatewood, who also directed episodes of GIRLS5EVA, the series in which Bareilles co-stars; the video features Bareilles alongside her GIRLS5EVA co-star John Lutz. GOOD GRIEF was recorded largely at Dreamland Recording Studios in Woodstock, New York, with additional sessions at Aaron Dessner's Long Pond Studios, and features contributions from Brandi Carlile, Andrea Gibson, Ingrid Michaelson, Joe Tippett and Megan Falley. The making of the album was documented in the film Sara Bareilles: GOOD GRIEF, directed by Josh Alexander, which had its premiere at the Tribeca Festival.

Photo Credit: Ian Allen



Photo Credit: Ian Allen

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