WATER & SPACE to Present Immersive Multimedia Concert at Westbeth

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Composers Concordance presents Water & Space, an evening of contemporary music and visual art bringing together five composers, six performers, and a collection of visual works in a dynamic exploration of sound, image, and imagination.

The concert features the world of Water & Space, a 40-minute multimedia composition by Gene Pritsker inspired by the artwork of Monika Mendat. Combining live instrumental performance with a specially created 40-minute video of Mendat's art, produced by Pritsker, the work creates an immersive audiovisual experience in which music and visual art unfold together in real time.

Written for soprano, two violins, trumpet, electric guitar, and Samplestra (pre-recorded electronic sounds), Water & Space brings together acoustic instruments, voice, and electronics in a carefully synchronized performance. Click tracks coordinate the ensemble with the projected video, creating a unified musical and visual journey through Mendat's artistic world.

The evening also celebrates the creative dialogue between music and visual art through works by Graciela Carriqui, Dan Cooper, Stefania de Kenessey, Gene Pritsker, and Milos Raickovich.

The distinguished ensemble features soprano Ljiljana Winkler, trumpeter Peter Oswald, guitarist Gene Pritsker, violinists Funda Cizmecioglu and Nuné Melikian, and pianist Donna Weng Friedman.

The concert's visual art encompasses works by Hokusai, Monika Mendat, Milos Raickovich, and Donna Weng Friedman, bringing diverse artistic perspectives into conversation with the music.

With its combination of contemporary composition, live performance, electronic sound, and projected imagery, Water & Space invites audiences to experience the connections between musical structure, visual expression, and the imagination.

The concert will also be live-streamed.

Event Details

Water & Space

Composers: Graciela Carriqui, Dan Cooper, Stefania de Kenessey, Gene Pritsker, Milos Raickovich

Performers: Ljiljana Winkler, soprano; Peter Oswald, trumpet; Gene Pritsker, guitar; Funda Cizmecioglu, violin; Nuné Melikian, violin; Donna Weng Friedman, piano

Visual Artists: Hokusai, Monika Mendat, Milos Raickovich, Donna Weng Friedman

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Time: 7pm

Venue: Westbeth, 55 Bethune Street, New York City

Free Event

Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, Seth Boustead, and Audrey Morse. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society.

More information is available at the 2026-2027 Season site.

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