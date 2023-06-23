WALLICE Releases New EP 'Mr. Big Shot'

The wait is over with Wallice releasing her highly anticipated new EP, Mr Big Shot, via Dirty Hit today. The EP hailed another exciting chapter for the LA artist as anticipation continues to grow for her debut album.

Wallice tells us “Mr Big Shot is my third EP. It’s the most mature music I’ve made yet. It’s hard to put the difference into concrete terms, but sonically it’s a step up from my last work. I’m so proud of it. This EP continues to deal with growing up (a process that is ongoing, even at my age of 25). There are even a few love songs – my version of a love song, anyway.”

To celebrate the release of Mr Big Shot Wallice is releasing “Prepaid Wireless,” a song which follows previous singles, the subdued, Radiohead-esque “Disappear,” the raucous pop-punk cut, “Loser at Best” and the nostalgic lead single “Best Friend.” The newest single arrives with an accompanying visual.

On the new track Wallice shares, “This song was started with one of my favorite artists, Jonny Pierce from The Drums, who I’ve listened to since I was in high school. When the song was written, my mother was moving from Los Angeles to Georgia– it was a huge change and took a lot of getting used to.

When she lived in LA, I would see my Mom multiple times a week; since she moved, I only see her a couple times a year. To be honest I’m still getting used to it – but when I was writing “Prepaid Wireless,” it felt like my world was changing drastically. Even though it’s a song about my mom, I think it can easily sound like a song about a romantic interest as well. It’s hard to get used to change, and this song confronts that.”

Wallice is also currently on the road for playing headline shows this summer which kicked off this week in Toronto and has upcoming stops in New York City, DC, Los Angeles, and more. She'll then roll into a UK tour including stops at Reading and Leeds.

Wallice Live Dates

6/23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

6/25 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

6/27 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

6/28 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live

6/29 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

7/07 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

7/08 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

7/09 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

7/11 - Austin, TX - Antone's

7/12 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

7/14 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

7/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

7/17 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

7/18 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

7/20 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

8/25 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

8/27 - Reading, Berkshire - Reading Festival

10/13 - Brisbane, Australia - The Brightside

10/14 - Northcote, VIC - Northcote Social Club

