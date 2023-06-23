WALLICE Releases New EP 'Mr. Big Shot'

The EP hailed another exciting chapter for the LA artist as anticipation continues to grow for her debut album.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 1 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Video: Troye Sivan Previews New Single 'RUSH' Photo 3 Video: Troye Sivan Previews New Single 'RUSH'
Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 4 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month

WALLICE Releases New EP 'Mr. Big Shot'

The wait is over with Wallice releasing her highly anticipated new EP, Mr Big Shot, via Dirty Hit today. The EP hailed another exciting chapter for the LA artist as anticipation continues to grow for her debut album.

Wallice tells us “Mr Big Shot is my third EP. It’s the most mature music I’ve made yet. It’s hard to put the difference into concrete terms, but sonically it’s a step up from my last work. I’m so proud of it. This EP continues to deal with growing up (a process that is ongoing, even at my age of 25). There are even a few love songs – my version of a love song, anyway.”

To celebrate the release of Mr Big Shot Wallice is releasing “Prepaid Wireless,” a song which follows previous singles, the subdued, Radiohead-esque “Disappear,” the raucous pop-punk cut, “Loser at Best” and the nostalgic lead single “Best Friend.” The newest single arrives with an accompanying visual. 

On the new track Wallice shares, “This song was started with one of my favorite artists, Jonny Pierce from The Drums, who I’ve listened to since I was in high school. When the song was written, my mother was moving from Los Angeles to Georgia– it was a huge change and took a lot of getting used to.

When she lived in LA, I would see my Mom multiple times a week; since she moved, I only see her a couple times a year. To be honest I’m still getting used to it – but when I was writing “Prepaid Wireless,” it felt like my world was changing drastically. Even though it’s a song about my mom, I think it can easily sound like a song about a romantic interest as well. It’s hard to get used to change, and this song confronts that.”

Wallice is also currently on the road for playing headline shows this summer which kicked off this week in Toronto and has upcoming stops in New York City, DC, Los Angeles, and more. She'll then roll into a UK tour including stops at Reading and Leeds.

Wallice Live Dates

6/23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

6/25 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

6/27 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

6/28 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live

6/29 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

7/07 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

7/08 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

7/09 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

7/11 - Austin, TX - Antone's

7/12 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

7/14 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

7/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

7/17 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

7/18 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

7/20 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

8/25 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

8/27 - Reading, Berkshire - Reading Festival

10/13 - Brisbane, Australia - The Brightside

10/14 - Northcote, VIC - Northcote Social Club

Photo Credit: Le3ay



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Brad Paisley Releases New Song So Many Summers Photo
Brad Paisley Releases New Song 'So Many Summers'

Country music superstar Brad Paisley is premiering a new song today across all digital platforms, “So Many Summers.” Written by Brad, Ross Copperman and Lee Thomas Miller, “So Many Summers” is the second song off his to-be-released album Son of The Mountains. It will be Brad’s first album with Universal Music Group Nashville.

2
Big Freedia Releases Central City Album Photo
Big Freedia Releases 'Central City' Album

This long-awaited album features an all-star lineup of guest artists, including Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, Ciara, Kelly Price, Boyfriend, Kamaiyah, Sonyae, and The Soul Rebels. Together, they contribute to the eclectic and vibrant soundscapes that Big Freedia has meticulously crafted for 'Central City.'

3
Kelly Clarkson Drops Chemistry Album Photo
Kelly Clarkson Drops 'Chemistry' Album

GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has released her new studio album, 'chemistry.' The album features collaborations with Steve Martin and Sheila L. It features singles like 'mine,' 'favorite kind of high,' 'red flag collector,' 'lighthouse,' and more.

4
Bebe Rexha Joins Loud Luxury & Two Friends on If Only I Photo
Bebe Rexha Joins Loud Luxury & Two Friends on 'If Only I'

Diamond and multi-platinum selling dance music duo Loud Luxury and acclaimed producer/DJ duo Two Friends release their collaborative single, “If Only I” with award-winning pop singer Bebe Rexha. Two Friends’ massive 30+ date ‘Planet Two Friends’ North American headline tour is currently underway, stopping at  Forest Hills Stadium in New York.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Izzy Mahoubi Covers 'Big Yellow Taxi' With Sydney SpragueIzzy Mahoubi Covers 'Big Yellow Taxi' With Sydney Sprague
Nessa Barrett Drops Personal New Single 'Lie'Nessa Barrett Drops Personal New Single 'Lie'
Diplo Unveils New Thomas Wesley Track 'Without You' Feat. Elle KingDiplo Unveils New Thomas Wesley Track 'Without You' Feat. Elle King
Albert Hammond Jr Drops New Solo Album 'Melodies on Hiatus'Albert Hammond Jr Drops New Solo Album 'Melodies on Hiatus'

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO