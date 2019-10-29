Vonavi Shares Music Video for 'Regrow,' Featuring Actor Dylan Cheek

Ramping up to the release of his debut record REFLECTION (Out November 8, 2019 via 61 Seconds Records), VONAVI (a.k.a. Andrei Ivanov) has just partnered with Spill Magazine to premiere the magnificent new video for his latest single, "Regrow" featuring actor Dylan Cheek (Pitch Perfect 2, Good Behavior). Just like his previous videos, "Regrow" was directed by Andrew Litten, Andrei's close friend and collaborator, who developed an intimate and beautiful story shot on 35mm film.



"When Andrei approached me to make a short film for 'Regrow' it just seemed like a natural next step toward creating a larger body of work that was more personal for both of us," explains Litten. "The piece deals with the perception of memory, and how traumatic life events can shape us forever. Sometimes what we're searching for is right in front of us, we just can't see it yet. I encourage everyone reading this to watch the film and attach your own memories and meanings to it."



A solemn look at the life of a young man who was abandoned by his parents, the video takes advantage of Litten's incredible cinematography to showcase picturesque landscapes - this time in the heart of suburbia. The story unfolds in the past and present while the track provides a delicate, profound, and contemplative soundtrack that creates a poignant story worth experiencing.

Throughout Reflection, Vonavi features a handful of incredible guest vocalists, including the dulcet tones of electronic musician Run Rivers (featured on "Regrow"), as well as the stunning talents of vocalists Jack Hawitt and Lorna Rose throughout the albums eleven tracks. Between the haunting drive of "Sunburst," the animated rhythms of "Calling," the robust pop melodies of "Full of Lies," and the fuzzy backdrop of "Everyday," Vonavi builds a record of distinctive and personal compositions.



Aside from his work on Reflection, Andrei Ivanov has deployed his cinematic artistry to create music for soundtracks and commercials. He's worked with P&G, FujiFilm, and Jeep, as well as scoring two long documentaries for AOL and TechCrunch and assisting directors with music for short films and documentaries. His music has even been featured in the beloved television hits How To Get Away With Murder ("Sunburst") and Marvel's Cloak and Dagger ("Feel the Embrace").



As Vonavi's debut album, Reflection stands to introduce Ivanov's unique distillation of electronic music. It exhibits the fragility of James Blake, the lovability of Maribou State, the accessibility of Bondax, and the downright coolness of Massive Attack. Reflection feels like a breath of fresh air while simultaneously leaving you breathless. It represents a sense of balance that is evident the more you look; cinematic yet approachable with a style that is fresh yet mature, relaxed yet powerful, stripped down yet melodic, reassuringly warm yet undeniably brisk.



Vonavi is Andrei Ivanov. Reflection will be released November 8, 2019 via 61 Seconds Records.

REFLECTION TRACK LISTING

1. Sunburst (ft. Run Rivers)

2. Her

3. Fear For You (ft. Lorna Rose)

4. Calling

5. Full Of Lies (ft. Jack Hawitt)

6. Moan

7. All In The Eyes (ft. Run Rivers)

8. Everyday

9. Feel The Embrace (ft. Lorna Rose, Run Rivers)

10. Hearts on Fire

11. Regrow (ft. Run Rivers)

Photo credit: DMITRI BILOUS





Related Articles View More Music Stories