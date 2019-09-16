Visual Artist Eva Magill-Oliver and Recording Artists Matt Pond and Chris Hansen Team Up

An Orchestrated Impulse is a collaborative effort between visual artist Eva Magill-Oliver and recording artists Matt Pond and Chris Hansen. An Orchestrated Impulse will be comprised of twelve paintings and twelve instrumental compositions across twelve keys. The 12-track album will be available digitally and on all streaming services on October 11 (pre-order). "AOI - C" from An Orchestrated Impulse is streaming and available to share at YouTube. The art and music from An Orchestrated Impulse will debut on October 11 at O+ Festival in Kingston, NY.

An Orchestrated Impulse is a flipbook saga of mutual admiration against an electronic landscape. A humble hello that evolves into a hangout. A casual conversation that becomes the desire to communicate across distance, across mediums, in different creative languages to convey a sincere mutual appreciation for and reflection of one another's perspectives.

In its completed state, An Orchestrated Impulse is intended to be interactively experienced. The observer will move through the installation, choosing what they see and hear, and how intensely the pieces stand alone or in relation to each other. Each piece in the collection is a reaction to what the artists have seen and heard from one another.

Eva Magill-Oliver is an artist currently living and working in Atlanta, Georgia. She creates delicate, meditative collages, drawings and paintings that reflect and explore different elements of the natural world. Her main subject matter is drawn from abstractions and patterns found in nature and organic environments. She feels a strong sense of connection to the constantly evolving and transitioning state of the natural world that surrounds her.

After two decades of successfully pursuing simple truths in popular music, Matt Pond has recently begun to take on projects that stretch beyond the conventional trajectory of independent rock and roll. He currently resides in Kingston, New York, and pays strict attention to the arc of every season.

Chris Hansen began his career as a manager and engineer at the legendary Bearsville Studios, near Woodstock, New York. He continues a long collaboration with Matt as guitarist and co-producer of numerous Matt Pond PA albums and EPs. He has scored and continues to compose music for film and television.





