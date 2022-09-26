Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vintage League Music's Imprint High Wire Debuts The Deepstate 'Communicator'

Vintage League Music's Imprint High Wire Debuts The Deepstate 'Communicator'

Their upcoming album ‘Broken Pieces’ slated to be released in the Spring of 2023.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  

Vintage League Music today announces the launch of their new label imprint 'High Wire Records' and its first release 'Communicator' a single by The Deepstate. The new single is out now and available everywhere you stream music.

High Wire brings the same aesthetic for quality, authentic music to releases as its parent label Vintage League Music (VLM). However, the focus of High Wire is genres from outside of the soul funk domain.

High Wire will release exciting new music from artists on both sides of the Atlantic. It will focus on both vinyl, CD and digital releases.

To coincide with the label launch, The Deepstate's 'Communicator' was released on September 22nd, from their upcoming album 'Broken Pieces' slated to be released in the Spring of 2023.

The Deepstate are an explosive psych soul rock band from the UK. Comprising of Michelle Jones, Ralph Cardall and James Sedge, each of which has an impressive musical track record. 'Broken Pieces' is a deeply personal album for Michelle touching on love, loss, race, and celebration.

High Wire Records are proud to announce additional releases coming later in the year from: Emm Gryner, KillerStar, The 7 Day Weekend, and more.
Parent label VLM has already released many successful vinyl, CD and digital releases by the likes of : Soulive, Crushed Velvet and the Velveteers, Crowd Company, Adam Deitc, Joe Marcinek, On The Spot Trio, BT ALC Big Band, Alan Evans Trio, and Marty Schwartz.

Label co-owner Alan Evans says "We have been blown away by all the great feedback about Vintage League Music and the music released on the label. We are excited to launch High Wire Records to bring some of the qualities of VLM to genres of music outside of funk and soul. We were blown away when we heard the music recorded by The Deepstate and are overjoyed to have them onboard as the inaugural release of High Wire."

Label co-owner Rob Fleming added "The new music from The Deepstate is so powerful, explosive and emotional. It couples incredible musicianship with incredibly soulful, powerful vocals. The songs are outstanding. We can't wait to introduce it to the world via High Wire Records."

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Ben Platt Talks 'Reverie' Tour & Performing After the PandemicInterview: Ben Platt Talks 'Reverie' Tour & Performing After the Pandemic
September 23, 2022

BroadwayWorld caught up with Platt to discuss what audiences can expect from the new tour, the difference between performing for concert audiences opposed to musical theatre audiences, and what he's most looking forward to when taking on the role of Leo Frank in the upcoming City Center production of Parade.
Taylor Young Band Release New Single 'Belong Together'Taylor Young Band Release New Single 'Belong Together'
September 23, 2022

Following 2020s debut album Mercury Transit, Taylor Young Band has embarked on an interstellar journey of discovery. Powered by new instrumentation, new arrangements, and Taylor’s trademark disarming earnestness, “Belong Together” propels an artist grounded in the roots of Americana to the swirling mist beyond the stars.
Broadway Watch Guide: Fall 2022 - Where to Watch Skylar Astin, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More on TV This FallBroadway Watch Guide: Fall 2022 - Where to Watch Skylar Astin, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More on TV This Fall
September 23, 2022

The upcoming fall television season features an exciting lineup of Broadway stars starring in new and returning television series. From Skylar Astin's new CBS series So Help Me Todd to newly-minted Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph returning for the second season of Abbott Elementary, check out where and when you can watch Broadway stars on TV!
Lea Michele to Perform From FUNNY GIRL on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next WeekLea Michele to Perform From FUNNY GIRL on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week
September 23, 2022

The performance will mark the first televised performance from the musical. The Glee star is currently playing Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theatre. The production also stars Tovah Feldshuh, Ramin Karimloo, and Jared Grimes.
Quavo x Takeoff Reveal Pre-Save & Tracklist for Collaborative Debut Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'Quavo x Takeoff Reveal Pre-Save & Tracklist for Collaborative Debut Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'
September 23, 2022

Quavo and Takeoff have released the tracklist for their new album 'Only Built For Infinity Links.' Quavo brings his triplet flows and personalized style to his solo releases. Takeoff is the youngest member of trap trendsetters Migos, whose songs 'Versace' and 'Bad and Boujee' became major streaming hits.