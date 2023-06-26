Video: Yailin La Más Drops Music Video for 'Narcisisita'

Global music sensation Yailin La Mas Viral delivered the new music video for her latest single “Narcisisita."

In the new visual, Yailin is set in the middle of a studio surrounded by mirrors and different couples scene as she takes us through the different stages of a relationship with an ex-partner whose actions did not live up to his words.

Throughout the music video, it showcases how the woman starts off in the honeymoon stage, transitions to the disagreement stage and ends in the acceptance stage where she becomes a single mother.

“Narcisista” music video follows the Dominican artist’s electrifying performance at the Mujeres Del Movimiento show in United Palace in New York City from this past weekend.

The performance comes shortly after Yailin partnered up with 6ix9ine to release their long-awaited collaboration “Pa Ti.” “Pa Ti” has reached over 27 millions views and is now the #4 global music video trending on YouTube.

With “Narcisista,” Yailin showcases her vulnerable side, leveraging her sultry voice on a bachata beat as she sings about an ex-partner. The Dominican native unpacks her feelings about her ex-partner with pointed lyrics, singing “Ahora prefiero estar sola. El karma te va a devolver pa’ atrás. Real Hasta La Muerte y te volviste na’, te volviste na’…”.