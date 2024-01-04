Video: X Ambassadors Share 'Deep End' Video From AQUAMAN & THE LOST KINGDOM

The film's soundtrack by Rupert Gregson-William is out now.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

X Ambassadors recently unveiled a new song "Deep End," written for and featured in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which is in theaters now.   

Now, the band shares an official video for the song. The full soundtrack by Rupert Gregson-William is out now. Watch the visual below!

Thematically, the movie continues the journey of Arthur Curry/Aquaman, who must turn to his brother Orm to form an alliance to defeat Black Manta once and for all. This idea of the relationship between two brothers - an idea close to the band's heart with the relationship between lead vocalist Sam Nelson Harris and his brother, keyboardist Casey Harris, playing a pivotal role in their music.

This song embodies the essence of brotherhood and resilience. When we were initially approached to compose this song, we were inspired by the movie's central themes of camaraderie and unwavering determination,” details Sam.

“As brothers and longtime bandmates, my brother, Casey, and I have experienced a multitude of up's and down's together. This song, in many ways, is a tribute to the unbreakable bond we share. Having our song featured in a superhero movie is a profound moment for me, as I've always held a deep appreciation for comic books and heroic narratives. This song is unquestionably a bucket-list moment for me and our band.”  

Watch the music video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Johnel Talks Nigerian Hip Hop & R&B Scene Photo
Johnel Talks Nigerian Hip Hop & R&B Scene

'Discover the rising Nigerian artist, Johnel NG, and his unique blend of hip-hop and R&B music. Learn about his influences and his debut studio album, rare.'

2
Black Women Dominate Production Team Of The Inaugural Jazz Music Awards Photo
Black Women Dominate Production Team Of The Inaugural Jazz Music Awards

Hosted by Dee Dee Bridgewater, the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, NEA Jazz Master, and Tony Award winner, with Delroy Lindo, the widely acclaimed stage and screen actor, Peabody Award winner and Tony Award nominee, the show was packed with heartfelt tributes to special honorees as well as stunning live performances.

3
Mike Ryans New Single Way It Goes to Impact Radio on Jan. 22 Photo
Mike Ryan's New Single 'Way It Goes' to Impact Radio on Jan. 22

“Way It Goes” follows his three-week #1 hit song “Loser,” which topped the American Country Music charts. “Way It Goes” and “Loser” are both included on Mike's critically-acclaimed album Longcut, named “some of the best songwriting in Country music” (American Songwriter). “Way It Goes” was written by Phil Vassar, Andrew Peebles and Brett Sheroky. 

4
Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024 Photo
Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024

Experience the nostalgia of the 80s with iconic music and performances from your favorite New Wave artists. The artists performing on the 2024 tour include THOMAS DOLBY, THOMPSON TWINS' TOM BAILEY, MODERN ENGLISH, MEN WITHOUT HATS, THE ROMANTICS, BOW WOW WOW, TOMMY TUTONE (select markets), and THE PLIMSOULS.

More Hot Stories For You

Joe Bonsall, Tenor Singer For The Oak Ridge Boys, Announces Retirement From TouringJoe Bonsall, Tenor Singer For The Oak Ridge Boys, Announces Retirement From Touring
Wild Up Announces Return Of LA Outdoor Ambient Festival Darkness SoundingWild Up Announces Return Of LA Outdoor Ambient Festival Darkness Sounding
MTS Management Group/MTS Records' Artists Receive 30 Nominations For 2023 IMN AwardsMTS Management Group/MTS Records' Artists Receive 30 Nominations For 2023 IMN Awards
Tim Atlas Announces New EP 'Matinee' & Shares New Single 'Lifeboat'Tim Atlas Announces New EP 'Matinee' & Shares New Single 'Lifeboat'

Videos

Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD