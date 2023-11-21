Video: Wisp Drops Video For Breakout Hit 'Your Face'

Inspired by the likes of Whirr and Deftones, Wisp has crafted a distinct and sophisticated sound that strives to realize the expansive possibilities of rock music.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

This past summer, 19-year-old shoegaze artist Wisp  emerged with “Your face,” a track that cut a blistering first impression with its dusky tensions, dynamic lift-offs, and the metallic sheen of its towering guitars. It quickly became one of the season’s breakthrough hits, amassing tens of millions of streams and attracting a cult fanbase eager to parse out Wisp’s mysterious social media presence. 

Today, Wisp shares the video for “Your face,” featuring gothic mermaids, exposed bone, and striking cinematography from directors Boni Mata and Nick Vernet. It’s a work that deepens and enhances the allure of Wisp’s music, telegraphing a fascinating body of work to come. 

Inspired by the likes of Whirr and Deftones, Wisp has crafted a distinct and sophisticated sound that strives to realize the expansive possibilities of rock music. Pigeons & Planes says “it is only a matter of time before Wisp becomes Gen-Z’s go-to ethereal fix,” while Notion declares that she is “bringing shoegaze back with a vengeance.”

Last month, Wisp shared “Once then we’ll be free,” a track that Uproxx says “blends the gauzy vocals of Yeule and the ‘90s hooks of Soccer Mommy.” DIY deemed it “her latest manifesto; the lo-fi, echoing vocals are an off-kilter match with the scaling, sharp guitar riffs, which echo Johnny Marr if he grew up listening to American Football and Mogwai."



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: C.L.S.M. Release Video For Hammer Through The Windshield Photo
Video: C.L.S.M. Release Video For 'Hammer Through The Windshield'

An LP borne from enduring friendship, a desire to continue to create music together, and a seething rage that is best expressed through ferocious hardcore punk, Infinity Shit is led by 'Hammer Through The Windshield,' a song that presents itself as the album’s mission statement and a clear bridge to Coliseum's catalog. Watch the video!

2
Raheem DeVaughn Presents Fall In Love Album Photo
Raheem DeVaughn Presents 'Fall In Love' Album

Raheem DeVaughn has crafted the perfect soundtrack to carry his fans through the winter months. With the support of Kenny Allen and Ari O’Neal; appearances by lyricists ADE and Scienze; and spoken word artist Ra Brown, Raheem presents each song as a brand new production, shifting the energy through simple technical details.

3
Phonewifey & girl_IRL Explore HYPEBEAST Culture With Single Photo
Phonewifey & girl_IRL Explore 'HYPEBEAST' Culture With Single

London-hailing alt-pop trailblazer phonewifey and Brooklyn-based producer, DJ and artist girl_irl have reignited their creative partnership with the brand new single 'Hypebeast'. After turning in a hard trance remix of girl_irl's 'sting' back in August, the pair's latest offering is the product of their first 'IRL' studio session together. 

4
Eric Krasnos Project King Canyon Releases New LP Photo
Eric Krasno's Project King Canyon Releases New LP

“Charmer” first appeared on King Canyon’s self-titled debut album’s vinyl release. It is an album rooted in nostalgia and a friendship foraged from the love of music. The trio first came together remotely amidst the quarantine in April 2020, Eric Krasno discovered Otis McDonald's music on Instagram and swiftly became a fan.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

XXL & Latto Join Forces For An All-Female CypherXXL & Latto Join Forces For An All-Female Cypher
Damon Wayans Jr. & Jenny Mai Host RAID THE CAGE Series on CBSDamon Wayans Jr. & Jenny Mai Host RAID THE CAGE Series on CBS
Video: Watch Carter Faith's 'Man' Music VideoVideo: Watch Carter Faith's 'Man' Music Video
ABC's WILD CRIME Docu-Series Returning For Season Two on HuluABC's WILD CRIME Docu-Series Returning For Season Two on Hulu

Videos

Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO