Video: Wisp Drops Video For Breakout Hit 'Your Face'

This past summer, 19-year-old shoegaze artist Wisp emerged with “Your face,” a track that cut a blistering first impression with its dusky tensions, dynamic lift-offs, and the metallic sheen of its towering guitars. It quickly became one of the season’s breakthrough hits, amassing tens of millions of streams and attracting a cult fanbase eager to parse out Wisp’s mysterious social media presence.

Today, Wisp shares the video for “Your face,” featuring gothic mermaids, exposed bone, and striking cinematography from directors Boni Mata and Nick Vernet. It’s a work that deepens and enhances the allure of Wisp’s music, telegraphing a fascinating body of work to come.

Inspired by the likes of Whirr and Deftones, Wisp has crafted a distinct and sophisticated sound that strives to realize the expansive possibilities of rock music. Pigeons & Planes says “it is only a matter of time before Wisp becomes Gen-Z’s go-to ethereal fix,” while Notion declares that she is “bringing shoegaze back with a vengeance.”

Last month, Wisp shared “Once then we’ll be free,” a track that Uproxx says “blends the gauzy vocals of Yeule and the ‘90s hooks of Soccer Mommy.” DIY deemed it “her latest manifesto; the lo-fi, echoing vocals are an off-kilter match with the scaling, sharp guitar riffs, which echo Johnny Marr if he grew up listening to American Football and Mogwai."