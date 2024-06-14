Video: Watch the Official Music Video for The Red Clay Strays' New Song 'Devil In My Ear'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Red Clay Strays’ new song, “Devil In My Ear,” is debuting today alongside an official music video. Written by guitarist Drew Nix, “Devil In My Ear” explores the profound effects of depression, anxiety and self-doubt.

Reflecting on the song, Nix shares, “‘Devil in My Ear’ is a song that came to me during a time when I was trying to figure out why somebody who was dear to me, and many others, would take their own life. Somebody who, even with superb talent, a loving family, and good friends thought their life either wasn’t worth living anymore or they were experiencing a pain so severe internally that they could no longer live with it. This song is dedicated to the people who have had these thoughts and moments where they feel like their life doesn’t matter enough to stick around. Please stick around. Somebody loves you. Those thoughts are lies and things will get better. God bless.”

“Devil In My Ear” is the second song unveiled from The Red Clay Strays’ highly anticipated new album, Made by These Moments, which will be released July 26 on RCA Records (pre-order/pre-save here). In celebration of the new music, the band made their late-night television debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last month, where they performed new single, “Wanna Be Loved.” Watch the performance HERE. Of the song, Whiskey Riff declares, “The traditional Southern rock sound perfectly complements the lyrics to the single, instantly striking a chord with listeners,” while Live For Live Music praises, “Soaring Skynyrd slide guitar melds with Coleman’s rockabilly falsetto, all cloaked in hat-in-hand Southern humility and a lyrical honesty inherent to roots music.”

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell) and recorded at Cobb’s Georgia Mae in Savannah, Made by These Moments is filled with the band’s signature genre-blending sound, as they meld electric rock and roll with southern soul. Across these eleven tracks, The Red Clay Strays explore fundamental elements of the human condition, reflecting on faith, love and redemption.

Of the project, lead singer Brandon Coleman shares, “Made by These Moments shines a light on overcoming the battles we face in life like loneliness, depression, and hopelessness. We hope you listen and recognize that our pain has a purpose.”

Known for their electric live performances, The Red Clay Strays will continue to tour through this fall including newly confirmed headline shows at Brooklyn’s Brooklyn Paramount, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, Boston’s Roadrunner, Philadelphia’s The Fillmore, Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy, Denver’s Mission Ballroom and San Diego’s SOMA among several others. The new dates add to an already extensive 2024 tour schedule for the band, which includes their sold-out, three-night headline debut at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium in September, major festivals such as Windy City Smokeout and Austin City Limits and select dates in the U.K. later this summer. See below for complete tour itinerary.

One of music’s fastest rising bands, The Red Clay Strays are Brandon Coleman (lead vocals, guitar), Drew Nix (electric guitar, vocals, harmonica), Zach Rishel (electric guitar), Andrew Bishop (bass) and John Hall (drums). Formed in Mobile, AL in 2016, the group is in the midst of a breakout year, as they’re nominated Emerging Act of the Year at the 2024 Americana Music Awards and continue to achieve massive success with their single, “Wondering Why.” With over 100 million streams to date, the track spent a week at #1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 USA Playlist and six-consecutive weeks at #1 on the Americana Singles chart. The song also reached #84 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, #7 on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart, #16 on the Billboard AAA chart and #18 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and continues to gain support across genres.

“Wondering Why” is from the band’s album, Moment of Truth, of which Billboard praised, “Lead singer Coleman’s gruff, impassioned vocal shines here as always, bolstered by the group’s exemplary musicianship,” while Rolling Stonedeclared, “the musical manifestation of the push and pull between salvation and redemption…Delta blues, gritty honky-tonk, and Sun Records rockabilly, shot through with a palpable darkness.” Since the release, The Red Clay Strays have also made their Grand Ole Opry debut and toured extensively across the country including shows with Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Elle King and Old Crow Medicine Show.

MADE BY THESE MOMENTS TRACK LIST

1. Disaster

2. Wasting Time

3. Wanna Be Loved

4. No One Else Like Me

5. Ramblin’

6. Drowning

7. Devil In My Ear

8. I’m Still Fine

9. On My Knees

10. Moments

11. God Does

THE RED CLAY STRAYS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

June 21—Pelham, TN—The Caverns (SOLD OUT)

June 22—Pelham, TN—The Caverns (SOLD OUT)

June 23—Pelham, TN—The Caverns (SOLD OUT)

June 27—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s (SOLD OUT)

June 28—San Antonio, TX—Boeing Center at Tech Port (LOW TICKETS)

June 29—Lubbock, TX—Cotton Fest

July 10—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone (SOLD OUT)

July 11—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone (SOLD OUT)

July 12—Chicago, IL—Windy City Smokeout 2024

July 13—Grand Rapids, MI—The Intersection (SOLD OUT)

July 19—Cheyenne, WY—Cheyenne Frontier Days 2024

July 20—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex (SOLD OUT)

July 21—Redmond, OR—FairWell Festival

July 24—Airway Heights, WA—Spokane Live (SOLD OUT)

July 25—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

July 26—Seattle, WA—The Showbox (SOLD OUT)

July 27—Rexford, MT—Abayance Bay Marina (LOW TICKET WARNING)

August 2—Minneapolis, MN—Basilica Block Party

August 3—St. Charles, IA—Hinterland

August 9—Elkhorn, NE—The Club at Indian Creek

August 10—Oshkosh, WI—Xroads41 2024

August 18—Dublin, Ireland—The Academy, Middle Abbey Street (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Glasgow, U.K.—SWG3 (LOW TICKET WARNING)

August 21—Manchester, U.K.—O2 Ritz Manchester (LOW TICKET WARNING)

August 23—London, U.K.—O2 Shepherds Bush Empire (LOW TICKET WARNING)

August 24—Bottesford, U.K.—The Long Road Festival (LOW TICKET WARNING)

August 25—Koln, Germany—Sound of Nashville Open Air 2024

August 31—Weston, CO—Monument Lake Resort

September 4—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium† (SOLD OUT)

September 5—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium+ (SOLD OUT)

September 6—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium# (SOLD OUT)

September 12—Indianapolis, IN—Murat Theatre‡ (LOW TICKET WARNING)

September 13—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 14—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Company‡ (SOLD OUT)

September 15—Pryor, OK—Born & Raised Festival

September 18—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore^ (LOW TICKET WARNING)

September 19—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE^

September 20—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

October 1—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Paramount~

October 3—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore~ (LOW TICKET WARNING)

October 4—Ocean City, MD—Country Calling

October 5—Boston, MA—Roadrunner~ (LOW TICKET WARNING)

October 10—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore**(LOW TICKET WARNING)

October 11-13—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Festival

October 12—Oklahoma City, OK—The Criterion**

October 16—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy†† (LOW TICKET WARNING)

October 17—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle

October 18—Simpsonville, SC—Greenville Country Music Fest

October 19—Simpsonville, SC—Greenville Country Music Festival 2024

October 31—Denver, CO—The Mission Ballroom††

November 8—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern++ (LOW TICKET WARNING)

November 9—San Diego, CA—SOMA++

November 10—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues†† (LOW TICKET WARNING)

†with special guests Taylor Hunnicutt and Aaron Raitiere

+with special guests Nolan Taylor and The Castellows

#with special guests Pony Bradshaw and Ben Chapman

‡with special guest Bella White

^with special guest Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

~with special guest The Glorious Sons

**with special guest Black Pistol Fire

††with special guest Tanner Usrey

++with special guest The Moss

Photo credit: Robby Klein

