Video: Watch Stevie Van Zandt on '60 Minutes' Last Night

The interview was filmed on location in Rome, Italy earlier this year.

Nov. 20, 2023

Last night saw Stevie Van Zandt profiled in an exclusive feature interview with Jon Wertheim on CBS’s esteemed newsmagazine, 60 Minutes. Watch the feature here.

Filmed on location in Rome, Italy earlier this year during Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 world tour, the interview sees Van Zandt discussing his wide-ranging career as the “ultimate wingman,” spanning his role as Springsteen’s guitarist, musical director, and collaborator; his friendship with The Sopranos’ late James Gandolfini; his long-standing activism and philanthropic activities as founder of TeachRock.org; and the past, present, and future of rock ‘n’ roll.

ABOUT STEVIE VAN ZANDT:

Stevie Van Zandt is a musician, performer, songwriter, arranger, music producer, music supervisor, TV producer, actor, director, Broadway producer, TV and film composer, live event producer, international DJ, activist, historian, teacher, New York Times best-selling author, New Jersey Hall of Famer, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and is recognized internationally as one of the world’s foremost authorities on both contemporary and classic Rock and Soul.

In 1999, Van Zandt founded Renegade Nation to oversee content creation, production, management, live events, and distribution. Three years later saw the launch of their flagship brand, Little Steven’s Underground Garage.

The internationally syndicated radio show airs every week and has introduced over 1000 new bands to the world over more than 1080 weekly episodes. In 2004, SiriusXM recruited Van Zandt to create its first original content, beginning with the hugely popular Little Steven’s Underground Garage channel, and the equally successful Outlaw Country. Van Zandt founded his garage rock label, Wicked Cool Records, the following year.

Among his many philanthropic actions, Van Zandt is the founder of TeachRock.org, a standards-aligned, arts integration curriculum that uses the history of popular music and culture to help teachers engage students.

This online educational resource is offered at NO COST to educators and individuals everywhere. With over 200 lesson plans it is now used by more than 65,000 teachers in all 50 states, with 21 official partner schools, and has reached over 1,000,000 students.



