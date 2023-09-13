Video: Watch Nicki Minaj Perform a New Song at the VMAs

The songs are from her upcoming "Pink Friday 2" album, which is set to be released on November 17.

Sep. 13, 2023

Last night, Nicki Minaj hosted the VMAs and treated fans to a world premiere performance of her newest single, “Last Time I Saw You.” 

Minaj also performed an unreleased single from her upcoming "Pink Friday 2" album, which is set to be released on November 17. Watch the performance of "Last Time I Saw You" and "Big Difference" below!

Last year, the 6x winner of the “VMAs” commanded the event as emcee, performer, winner of “Best Hip Hop,” plus recipient of the coveted Video Vanguard Award. 

Minaj boasts an impressive 25 overall “VMAs'' nominations, including 6 nods this year. She’s notably nominated once again for “Best Hip Hop,” a category she first won 12 years ago and another 3 times thereafter (2015, 2018, 2022). This year, her other 5 nominations include the sought after categories of “Video of the Year” and “Artist of the Year.” 

Her ongoing triumph in the “Best Hip Hop” category, securing wins for “Anaconda” (2015) and “Chun-Li” (2018). IN 2012, she also claimed the “Best Female Video” award for “Starships” and then in 2019 the award for “Best Power Anthem” (“Hot Girl Summer”).

Minaj marked her debut on the “VMAs” main stage in 2012, delivering an unexpected rap verse on Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire.” In 2014, she staged an impressive trifecta, first taking fans to the Amazonian jungle with “Anaconda,” then teaming up with Ariana Grande and Jessie J for a show-stopping performance of “Bang Bang,” and finally, “She Came To Give It To U” with Usher.

In 2015, Nicki’s performance again formed a trio of songs, starting with “Trini Dem Girls,” before bringing Taylor Swift on stage for “The Night Is Still Young” and “Bad Blood.” She reunited with Ariana Grande in 2016 for “Side To Side,” and shared the stage with host Katy Perry in 2017 for a performance of “Swish Swish.”

Her 2018 performance featured an unforgettable rap medley from her album Queen, featuring songs “Majesty,” “Ganga Burn,” “FEFE” and “Barbie Dreams.” 

Beyond her captivating performances, Nicki consistently wows on the “VMAs” red carpet with her trendsetting fashion and hairstyles, generating instant viral buzz on social media and across global media outlets.

Watch the new performance here:






