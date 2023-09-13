Video: Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs

After Måneskin’s electric double “VMAs” and US award show debut last year – and history-making win for “Best Alternative” – the globally dominating rockers made their much-anticipated return to the storied MTV stage for the world premiere performance of their forthcoming new single “HONEY (ARE YOU COMING?).”

During the performance, Taylor Swift blew a kiss at Måneskin frontman Damiano David. He later addressed the move in an Instagram post, sharing: "Thanks for the blessing, we’re all tall, blonde and gorgeous."

The track was originally released September 1st. As their latest album RUSH! is about to surpass the 1 billion streams mark, the 4x nominated group are also up for “Best Rock,” again setting records as the first Italian act to be nominated for two consecutive years in a main show category.

Watch the performance here:



