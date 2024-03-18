Video: Watch Glen Hansard on CBS Saturday Morning; New Tour Dates With Pearl Jam

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This past weekend Glen Hansard spoke with CBS’s Jeff Glor in a wide-ranging interview that covered his new record, his journey from busker to the Oscars, being musical director at Shane MacGowan’s funeral and becoming a new dad. Hansard also performed three songs from his latest album ‘All That Was East Is West Of Me Now’ for CBS This Morning: Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day episode. Watch the performances below.

‘All That Was East Is West Of Me Now’ came together after a secret residency in November 2022 at Hansard’s local pub just outside Dublin and was recorded with producer and former Frames member, David Odlum (Sam Smith, Tinariwen). The album’s title, Hansard says, stems from the “sudden realization that there’s more behind than ahead,” yet carries a thread of hopefulness over its eight tracks focusing on the promise of the future than just thoughts of regret or nostalgia.

This August and September Hansard will embark on a cross-country tour featuring headlining sets and opening dates for longtime friend Eddie Vedder and his band Pearl Jam. Hansard and his band will be joining them for ten shows, including at the iconic stadiums Wrigley Field and Fenway Park as well as Madison Square Garden. Dates in bold go on sale on Friday March 22nd at 10a local time. All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

3/18 - New York, NY @ City Winery SOLD OUT

3/20 - New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall – A Celebration of Sinéad O’Connor & Shane MacGowan

4/1 - Edinburgh, Scotland @ Queens Hall Edinburgh

4/2 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Pavilion Theatre

4/4 - Gateshead, UK @ Sage Two

4/6 - London, UK @ Union Chapel SOLD OUT

4/7 - London, UK @ Union Chapel SOLD OUT

4/9 - Leeds, UK @ City Varieties Music Hall SOLD OUT

4/10 - Bristol, UK @ St Georges

4/12 - Brighton, UK @ St Georges Church SOLD OUT

4/13 - Liverpool, UK @ St Georges SOLD OUT

6/11 - Bloemendaal, Netherlands @ Caprera Openluchttheater SOLD OUT

6/12 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ De Goffert SOLD OUT

6/14 - Den Haag, Netherlands @ Zuiderparktheater SOLD OUT

6/19 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain @ Sala Capitol

6/22 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival

6/23 - Madrid, Spain @ Noches Del Botanico

6/25 - Barcelona, Spain @ Alma de Pedralbes

6/27 - Bologna, Italy @ Sequoie

6/29 - Bari, Italy @ Teatro Petruzzelli

6/30 - Rome, Italy @ Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone - Cavea

7/2 - Gardone Riviera, Italy @ Anfiteatro Del Vittoriale

7/6 - Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens

8/22 - Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium # SOLD OUT

8/24 - Denver, CO @ Paramount

8/26 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center # SOLD OUT

8/28 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

8/29 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field # SOLD OUT

8/31 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field # SOLD OUT

9/1 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

9/3 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden # SOLD OUT

9/4 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden # SOLD OUT

9/6 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

9/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center # SOLD OUT

9/9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center # SOLD OUT

9/11 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

9/12 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena # SOLD OUT

9/14 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

9/15 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park # SOLD OUT

9/17 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park # SOLD OUT

9/18 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

9/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

9/23 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

9/24 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

10/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

# - with Pearl Jam