Video: Watch Dominic Fike's Apple Music Live Performance

Fike performed his biggest hits and fan favorites, including “Mona Lisa,” “3 Nights,” “Superstar Sh*t,” and “Think Fast.”

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Dominic Fike’s sold-out performance at the Cadence Bank Amphitheater in Atlanta’s historic Chastain Park premiered this past Wednesday on Apple Music as part of Apple Music Live, the exclusive live performance series giving the biggest stars in music a global platform to connect with audiences around the world.

Fike performed his biggest hits and fan favorites, including “Mona Lisa,” “3 Nights,” “Superstar Sh*t,” and “Think Fast.”

Watch Dominic Fike’s performance of “Frisky” here:

Stream the full performance anytime on-demand on Apple Music and Apple TV+ .

The second season of Apple Music Live kicked off this past May with a special performance by Ed Sheeran to showcase his latest album ‘-‘ for the first time.

Additional Apple Music Live standout performances have included Harry Styles’s One Night Only in New York performance, Billie Eilish’s Live at the O2 performance; Alicia Keys’s first-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball; and riveting performances from chart-topping artists Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, and Wizkid. Explore the full lineup of past performances in the Apple Music Live archive.

Photo courtesy of Apple Music

Watch Dominic Fike's Apple Music concert here:






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Joey Valence & Brae Release Debut Album PUNK TACTICS; Announce Tour Photo
Joey Valence & Brae Release Debut Album 'PUNK TACTICS'; Announce Tour

Forged by the sounds of giants like Beastie Boys and brimming with ‘90s references including Mortal Kombat, Nike Air and Super Mario, Joey Valence & Brae are bringing back a sound that is equal parts nostalgic and infectious – perfect for a wide-ranging group of both misfit teens and nostalgic adults.

2
Brian Wecht Debuts Trey Magnifique Project With Satin Velvet Single Photo
Brian Wecht Debuts Trey Magnifique Project With 'Satin Velvet' Single

Musician, comedian, and theoretical physicist Brian Wecht is excited to announce the release of “Satin Velvet Velvet” the first single from the Mature Situations album from his smooth jazz alter ego Trey Magnifique. Mature Situations is Brian’s first album as Trey Magnifique and his debut solo project.

3
Courtney Barnett Shares Instrumental Album End Of the Day Photo
Courtney Barnett Shares Instrumental Album 'End Of the Day'

Barnett also collaborated with film-maker Claire Vogel to create an album-length visual accompaniment to End Of The Day. Inspired by the album's artwork (an image of distant figures in blue raincoats climbing a hill near Niagara Falls) their imagery matches the record in its unfussy, beauty and intimacy.

4
Video: Watch Chappell Roan Perform Pink Pony Club For Amazon Music Photo
Video: Watch Chappell Roan Perform 'Pink Pony Club' For Amazon Music

Chappell Roan performed her hit song 'Pink Pony Club' for Amazon Music's Live Session. Recently, Roan served up “HOT TO GO!”—the latest single and video in a slew of irresistible tracks teeing up her highly anticipated debut album. The album was co-written and produced by Daniel Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Sour, Guts). Watch the video!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'
Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Think I'm In Love With You'Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Think I'm In Love With You'
Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; Release Date AnnouncedCher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; Release Date Announced
HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SWEENEY TODD