Video: Watch Dominic Fike's Apple Music Live Performance

Dominic Fike’s sold-out performance at the Cadence Bank Amphitheater in Atlanta’s historic Chastain Park premiered this past Wednesday on Apple Music as part of Apple Music Live, the exclusive live performance series giving the biggest stars in music a global platform to connect with audiences around the world.

Fike performed his biggest hits and fan favorites, including “Mona Lisa,” “3 Nights,” “Superstar Sh*t,” and “Think Fast.”

Watch Dominic Fike’s performance of “Frisky” here:

Stream the full performance anytime on-demand on Apple Music and Apple TV+ .

The second season of Apple Music Live kicked off this past May with a special performance by Ed Sheeran to showcase his latest album ‘-‘ for the first time.

Additional Apple Music Live standout performances have included Harry Styles’s One Night Only in New York performance, Billie Eilish’s Live at the O2 performance; Alicia Keys’s first-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball; and riveting performances from chart-topping artists Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, and Wizkid. Explore the full lineup of past performances in the Apple Music Live archive.

Photo courtesy of Apple Music

Watch Dominic Fike's Apple Music concert here:



