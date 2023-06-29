Video: Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury

“Shy Boy” is available now at all digital retailers via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

GRAMMY®-nominated pop icon Carly Rae Jepsen returns with the infectious new single “Shy Boy.” A sparkling disco anthem with lashings of funk, the Canadian hitmaker brings her own special magic to Pride month.

No doubt, "Shy Boy" will be a highlight of Jepsen's live set when she embarks upon a run of summer dates in New York and Los Angeles - a third show has just been added for the latter due to immediate sell out of all dates. See all tour dates below.

Produced by James Ford, “Shy Boy” is the pop phenomenon’s first new single since releasing her critically acclaimed The Loneliest Time album in 2022. Introspective and effervescent, it offered a deep dive into Jepsen's creative process, expanding upon the multi-layered soundscapes she created on 2019's Dedicated and 2020's Dedicated Side B as well as 2015’s critically lauded and culture-defining E*MO*TION — a project that spawned beloved bangers like "Run Away With Me" and "Your Type."

 Jepsen's army of fans will be able to catch her in a handful of very special engagements in Los Angeles and New York this summer. The four original dates — two in each city — sold out immediately, prompting a third night to be added at The Bellwether in L.A. due to the incredible demand.

The solo run will follow a string of shows with indie darlings boygenius and performances at major summer festivals including Lollapalooza and Osheaga.  With irresistible anthems like "Shy Boy" in the mix, each and every show promises to be a tour de force of joyous pop. See the full list of tour dates below and get tickets HERE.

Watch the performance here:






