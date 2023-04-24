Video: Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE

Global superstar Adele gives James Corden one final ride to work when she takes the wheel for a moving last "Carpool Karaoke," in THE LAST LAST LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN CARPOOL KARAOKE SPECIAL, Thursday, April 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The primetime special will celebrate Corden's legacy in late night ahead of the final broadcast of THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN later that night (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT).

During their second "Carpool" together - and Corden's last one as host of THE LATE LATE SHOW - Adele surprises her longtime friend at home in the morning, waking him up and offering to drive the late-night host to work. Once in the car, Adele then turns the tables on Corden, asking him about past Carpools, pivotal moments in their friendship (including the time he tried, unsuccessfully, to prank her), and even a song she wrote that was inspired by an emotional conversation they shared.

The first "Adele Carpool Karaoke," which originally aired on THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN on January 13, 2016, has since become the most-watched clip of all time on the show's YouTube channel, with more than 260 million views, and stands as one of the most popular late night clips of all time on YouTube.

Cruise also joins Corden during the primetime special, the two surprising an unsuspecting audience at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood when they portray Pumba and Timon in Disney's "The Lion King" musical.

Since Corden took over as host of THE LATE LATE SHOW on March 23, 2015, the series has been nominated for 27 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series in four consecutive years.

The show has earned seven Emmy Award wins for Outstanding Variety Special - Pre-Recorded for CARPOOL KARAOKE: WHEN CORDEN MET MCCARTNEY LIVE FROM LIVERPOOL (2019), Outstanding Interactive Program (2016), Outstanding Variety Special for THE LATE LATE SHOW CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL (2016 and 2017) and Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series and Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for JAMES CORDEN'S NEXT JAMES CORDEN in 2018.

THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN has been a pioneer in the late night digital space, boasting five of the 10 most-watched late night clips currently available on YouTube, including "Adele Carpool Karaoke" (260 million views), "One Direction Carpool Karaoke" (195 million views) and "Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke" (158 million views). The series has amassed over 45 million followers/subscribers across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN airs weeknights (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The show is produced by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Watch the video here:



