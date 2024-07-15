Video: Wafia Teams Up With Sabrina Claudio for New Single 'Crystal Ball' 　​  ​ 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The gold-selling Netherlands-born LA-based Iraqi-Syrian artist Wafia has unveiled her new single “Crystal Ball.” This single, along with forthcoming releases, is executive produced by the esteemed Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sabrina Claudio, who is also featured in the official music video.

“Crystal Ball,” an effervescent pop cut, “is about how, if I could look into the future, I would choose not to. I’m in love with this moment,” says Wafia. “Sabrina heard the potential of what Crystal Ball could be from the demo very early on, and was like, ‘You have to go back to the studio,’ so we went back in and just got a little bit weird with it. ‘Let’s just have fun and make it super dreamy.’ I love it now.”

Wafia continues, “I’m so grateful to have found a friend and collaborator in Sabrina that I can write songs with, shoot a music video, and then go out and cry over dinner with. It’s been such a special experience and collaboration that’s left me so proud of the outcome.”

Sabrina notes, “When Wafia asked me if I'd be willing to star in the video for “Crystal Ball,” it was by far the easiest yes. It’s one of my favorites. Along with helping to sonically bring this song to the finish line, creating with Wafia in this way was a different level of fulfillment. So campy and silly, the video is a perfect display of how much fun she and I had throughout the whole process.”

The idea for the music video emerged from dissatisfaction with the typical portrayal of two women together in pop culture. “It seemed like the consensus was in pop culture that if you have two female artists, they should be sexy and all over each other, which to me just felt a bit boring,” explains Wafia. "Crystal Ball," a song about not wanting to know the future, needed a music video that didn't take itself too seriously. The concept of Sabrina attempting to kill Wafia in every shot added a humorous twist. Sabrina's enthusiastic participation, along with directors Ariel and Sasha's campy direction, brought the vision to life perfectly.

About Wafia:

What distinguishes Wafia within the realm of pop music is her profound understanding of the human experience, underscored by her unique identity as both Arab and queer. Her musical journey began to gain significant momentum in 2015 with a cover of Mario's "Let Me Love You," amassing an impressive five million SoundCloud streams. Subsequently, her track "Heartburn" caught the attention of Pharrell Williams, who featured it on his Beats1 radio show, catapulting her into the spotlight. The endorsement of cultural icons like Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner further propelled her ascent, illustrating the organic growth of her fan base.

Wafia's EP "Good Things," released in 2020, garnered critical acclaim, with NPR hailing it as the "perfect pandemic soundtrack," resonating deeply with listeners navigating tumultuous times. With nearly two million listeners worldwide, Wafia recently signed to Nettwerk Music Group and is proving that this is just the beginning.

Photo Credit: Maddy Rotman

