Video: Vancouver's CLONE Release Mesmerizing Glam-Inspired Video-Single 'Queen'

Vancouver’s CLONE have just announced the release of their latest single on ZeroTrophy Records with an accompanying video for the song “Queen.”

CLONE is a lush rock ’n’ roll collage that fuses the sequined swagger of 70’s glam with the DIY gut punch of early punk and polishes it all off with the audacious vocals of contemporary pop. Familiar yet totally unique, CLONE revitalizes the glory days, reminding us what rock and roll is all about. Their new single “Queen” was inspired by Catherine the Great as well as many other powerful women of history.

Written during the pandemic, the band binge watched shows like Game of Thrones and The Crown as well as documentaries about Catherine the Great for inspiration. Lead singer Juniper Watters explained, “This was my way of honoring those daring women who fought and won in a world dominated by men.”

Watters says she is extremely inspired by drag culture and is a huge supporter of the drag community. She identifies as a bio queen and the single “Queen” is also a celebration of her drag character, “Rocket Science.”

The video for “Queen” was directed and edited by guitarist Kelly Zombor and lead singer Juniper Watters. The video focuses on the band performing in a featureless white environment with each member dressed in white while playing white instruments. This limited palate is juxtaposed against wildly colorful scenes of Rocket Science playing two different Queens: the Virgin Mary and the Red Queen.

Zombor says of the process, “We are a DIY band. We built the main set in our garage at our home in Vancouver and based the entire video around it.” It was photographed by Zombor, with production, design and costumes all being created and handcrafted by Watters. The entire video took 4 months to finish and the band has been documenting the process from beginning to end with BTS Time lapse footage that they plan to release to show their process in making the video.

“Queen” was recorded at The Warehouse Studios in Vancouver over 3 days, engineered by Eric Mosher and mixed by Kelly Zombor in March 2023.

CLONE is a female-fronted collective of musicians from various eclectic backgrounds who bonded over their shared love of 70’s rock, specifically glam rock. Nods to T-Rex, Suzi Quatro, The Runaways, Sweet, New York Dolls, and Iggy and the Stooges inspire their catalog of rock anthems that fuse punk with glitter and power with pop.

CLONE was created by guitarist Kelly Zombor and front woman Juniper Watters with the remainder of the band consisting of refreshingly experienced musicians: Lee Forrester (lead guitar), Gil Forrester (bass) and Jack Guppy (drums). They share a unique ability to connect with their inner alter egos who come out to play on stage.

As David Bowie once said, “Freedom is born in the realms of eccentricity” and CLONE illuminates this beautifully. They have been a favorite pick on SiriusXM's Rodney Bingenheimer Show and on Internet radio including Dandy’s Stardust Dive. CLONE has been DIY since the beginning - producing their first EP in 2020 along with four music videos which they wrote, directed, designed, photographed and edited thanks to decades of experience as working technicians in the BC film industry.

In March 2023, CLONE recorded their second album, again with Eric Mosher at The Warehouse Studios in Vancouver, the first single “Queen” and accompanying video are scheduled for release on July 17th, 2023.

Watch the new video here: