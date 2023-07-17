Video: Vancouver's CLONE Release Mesmerizing Glam-Inspired Video-Single 'Queen'

Their new single “Queen” was inspired by Catherine the Great as well as many other powerful women of history.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 4 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album

Vancouver’s CLONE have just announced the release of their latest single on ZeroTrophy Records with an accompanying video for the song “Queen.”

CLONE is a lush rock ’n’ roll collage that fuses the sequined swagger of 70’s glam with the DIY gut punch of early punk and polishes it all off with the audacious vocals of contemporary pop. Familiar yet totally unique, CLONE revitalizes the glory days, reminding us what rock and roll is all about. Their new single “Queen” was inspired by Catherine the Great as well as many other powerful women of history.

Written during the pandemic, the band binge watched shows like Game of Thrones and The Crown as well as documentaries about Catherine the Great for inspiration. Lead singer Juniper Watters explained, “This was my way of honoring those daring women who fought and won in a world dominated by men.”

Watters says she is extremely inspired by drag culture and is a huge supporter of the drag community. She identifies as a bio queen and the single “Queen” is also a celebration of her drag character, “Rocket Science.”

The video for “Queen” was directed and edited by guitarist Kelly Zombor and lead singer Juniper Watters. The video focuses on the band performing in a featureless white environment with each member dressed in white while playing white instruments. This limited palate is juxtaposed against wildly colorful scenes of Rocket Science playing two different Queens: the Virgin Mary and the Red Queen.

Zombor says of the process, “We are a DIY band. We built the main set in our garage at our home in Vancouver and based the entire video around it.” It was photographed by Zombor, with production, design and costumes all being created and handcrafted by Watters. The entire video took 4 months to finish and the band has been documenting the process from beginning to end with BTS Time lapse footage that they plan to release to show their process in making the video.

“Queen” was recorded at The Warehouse Studios in Vancouver over 3 days, engineered by Eric Mosher and mixed by Kelly Zombor in March 2023.

CLONE is a female-fronted collective of musicians from various eclectic backgrounds who bonded over their shared love of 70’s rock, specifically glam rock. Nods to T-Rex, Suzi Quatro, The Runaways, Sweet, New York Dolls, and Iggy and the Stooges inspire their catalog of rock anthems that fuse punk with glitter and power with pop.

CLONE was created by guitarist Kelly Zombor and front woman Juniper Watters with the remainder of the band consisting of refreshingly experienced musicians: Lee Forrester (lead guitar), Gil Forrester (bass) and Jack Guppy (drums). They share a unique ability to connect with their inner alter egos who come out to play on stage.

As David Bowie once said, “Freedom is born in the realms of eccentricity” and CLONE illuminates this beautifully. They have been a favorite pick on SiriusXM's Rodney Bingenheimer Show and on Internet radio including Dandy’s Stardust Dive. CLONE has been DIY since the beginning - producing their first EP in 2020 along with four music videos which they wrote, directed, designed, photographed and edited thanks to decades of experience as working technicians in the BC film industry.

In March 2023, CLONE recorded their second album, again with Eric Mosher at The Warehouse Studios in Vancouver,  the first single “Queen” and accompanying video are scheduled for release on July 17th, 2023.

Watch the new video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Katie Fee Releases Fun Summer Single Hello Good Times Photo
Katie Fee Releases Fun Summer Single 'Hello Good Times'

From her debut EP, the title track has been described by Three Chords Country as 'What you would get if Eric Church's Springsteen were written by a young Taylor Swift,' perfectly summing up the songstress's influences. “Sunsets and Fireworks” has gotten radio play on several stations including Radio SoBro, CountryRadio.UK, and SheWolf Radio.

2
Netflix to Follow The US Women’s World Cup Team For New Series Photo
Netflix to Follow The US Women’s World Cup Team For New Series

The series will include veteran champions like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, who recently announced this was her last World Cup, 18-year-old rising star Alyssa Thompson as well as US Women’s World Cup Team first timers Sofia Huerta, Lynn Williams and Kristie Mewis.

3
Madame Tussauds Adds Seven New Harry Styles Figures Photo
Madame Tussauds Adds Seven New Harry Styles' Figures

Visitors to Madame Tussauds in London, New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney can now get up close and personal with the multi-award-winning singer-songwriter as he triumphantly returns to Madame Tussauds, with the figures striking seven different poses inspired by some of Harry Styles' appearances from around the globe.

4
Former Pink Floyd Background Vocalist Machan Taylor to Join Govt Mule on DARKSIDE OF THE M Photo
Former Pink Floyd Background Vocalist Machan Taylor to Join Gov't Mule on DARKSIDE OF THE MULE Tour

Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience as former Pink Floyd background vocalist Machan Taylor joins forces with Gov't Mule on their 'Darkside of the Mule' tour. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of 'Darkside of the Moon,' this mesmerizing show promises to transport you to the world of Pink Floyd.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Trevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming AlbumTrevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming Album
Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'
Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'
Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
CAMELOT
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SWEENEY TODD