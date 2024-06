Video: Twenty One Pilots Share 'Paladin Strait' Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY® Award winning duo Twenty One Pilots have shared the highly anticipated official music video for “Paladin Strait,” the closing track from their celebrated new LP, Clancy. Directed by Jensen Noen, the cinematic and stunning video is an artistic statement in and of itself, and notably marks the thirteenth and final music video to be released from Clancy. The scale of the visual is colossal as the band closes out their multi-album conceptual arc and draws fans into their immersive world for one last time.

Just one month ago Twenty One Pilots shook the world with the massive global impact of Clancy, which posted the biggest week for any Rock album in 2024. The collection opened in the U.S. with 143,000 units in its first week, an extraordinary achievement for the Columbus, OH band of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun who moved over 113,000 copies of Clancy in pure album sales, landing them them the top spot on Billboard’s: Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, Vinyl Albums, and Indie Store Album Sales charts. Clancy also commanded the #2 spot on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts, and soared to #3 on the Billboard 200 marking the highest debut this week and the duo’s fourth consecutive Top 3 debut on the tally. A true global phenomenon amassing over 100 million streams worldwide in its first week, Clancy earned Twenty One Pilots Top 3 chart debuts in the U.K., Canada, New Zealand, Belgium, The Netherlands, Ireland, and Austria, with #1 debuts in Australia, Germany, and Scotland. Clancy is available worldwide on all streaming services and www.twentyonepilots.com.

Co-produced by Joseph and Paul Meany, Clancy marks the final chapter in an multi-album and nearly decade long narrative first introduced in the band's 2015 multi-platinum breakthrough, BLURRYFACE. The ambitious collection is highlighted by the previously released tracks “The Craving (single version),” “Backslide,” “Next Semester” and “Overcompensate,” the latter of which rocketed up the Alternative Radio chart hitting #1, marking their 11th #1 at the format, and welcoming listeners back to the band’s immersive world of ‘Trench.’

Having already sold nearly one million tickets across 75 shows, this summer Twenty One Pilots will embark on The Clancy World Tour, their biggest headline tour ever which is set to kick off with a two-night stand at Denver, CO’s Ball Arena on August 15th and 16th. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will traverse North America through the fall followed by dates in New Zealand, Australia, Latin America, Europe, and the United Kingdom [see tour itinerary below]. Tickets for The Clancy World Tour are on sale now. For tickets and more information on Twenty One Pilots The Clancy World Tour visit HERE.

Furthermore, the RIAA recently awarded Twenty One Pilots 20 new Platinum and Gold certifications for songs and albums from their catalog including: “Stressed Out” - 13x Platinum, “Heathens” - 11x Platinum, “Ride” - 9x Platinum, BLURRYFACE - 6x Platinum, “Tear In My Heart” - 3x Platinum, “Car Radio” - 3x Platinum, “Holding On To You” - 2x Platinum, “Lane Boy” - 2x Platinum, “Heavydirtysoul” - 2x Platinum, “House of Gold” - 2x Platinum, “Goner” - Platinum, “Hometown” - Platinum, “Message Man” - Platinum, “We Don’t Believe What’s On TV” - Platinum, “Polarize” - Platinum, “Doubt” - Platinum, “Ode To Sleep” - Platinum, “Guns For Hands” - Platinum, “Levitate” - Gold, and “Morph” - Gold.

Having amassed 34 billion streams worldwide and over four million tickets sold across global headline tours, the Columbus, OH based duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have established themselves as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century and redefined the sound of a generation.

PHOTO CREDIT: ASHLEY OSBORN

