Video: Tori Kelly Shares Health Update and Sings on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Grammy Award-winning singer Tori Kelly makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Season 2, airing Tuesday, October 10. 

Tori tells Jennifer how she’s doing after her “scary” collapse in July, which led to her being hospitalized. The “tori” artist reveals that she’s still being monitored by doctors but is glad she’s getting to share the first of much more new music to come.  

Plus, Tori reveals her creative way of hanging out with fans on Twitch, and how video games relax her.  Check out Jennifer and Tori having fun with the studio audience as they take requests for funny phrases to include in their riff off!

The week continues with multi-award-nominated singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, comedian Kevin Nealon and MLB legend Alex Rodriguez.  “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Tori Kelly Shares an Update After ‘Scary’ Health Incident:

Tori Kelly Jokes She’s Found Her Next Single as She Riffs Off with Jennifer Hudson here:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros. 



