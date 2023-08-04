Video: Tori Kelly Performs 'alive if i die' From New Album

"alive if i die" follows Tori Kelly's previous studio performances of "shelter" and "missin u - r&b edit."

By: Aug. 04, 2023

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Tori Kelly's live performance of "alive if i die." "alive if i die" follows Tori Kelly's previous studio performances of "shelter" and "missin u - r&b edit."

Since her debut, Tori Kelly has consistently captivated audiences worldwide with a powerhouse voice, eloquent songcraft, and vibrant spirit. The California native has garnered two GRAMMY® Awards across her career thus far and was nominated for Best New Artist surrounding her first album. The genre-bending artist’s catalog encompasses platinum-certified singles such as “Hollow” and “Should’ve Been Us” as well as gold-certified singles, including “I Was Made For Loving You” and “Nobody Love.”

Her gold-certified 2015 debut album, Unbreakable Smile, bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200, paving the way for the GRAMMY® Award-winning Hiding Place [2018], Inspired by True Events [2019], and A Tori Kelly Christmas [2020]. Now signed to Epic Records, she embarks on her next chapter in 2023 with her new album tori, out now.

Watch the performance here:

