Video: The Raven Age Release 'Nostradamus' Video

The track is from their critically acclaimed album Blood Omen out now.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

Ahead of kicking off their headline tour of the UK & Europe next month, The Raven Age have revealed a video for their new single ‘Nostradamus’, taken from their critically acclaimed album Blood Omen out now via Music For Nations/Sony Music.

‘Nostradamus’ is an epic metal tale of a great prophet predicting the rise of The Raven King, the band’s imposing motif who looms large on the album artwork of Blood Omen, a record described as “epic, hook-laden metal” by Metal Hammer and “tight as hell and impressively melodic” by Kerrang.

As demonstrated in the video for ‘Nostradamus’, recorded during their thrilling live shows to capacity arena crowds throughout Europe and the UK on their recent tour with Iron Maiden, the prophecy for The Raven Age spells global domination.

“We wanted to capture the live environment with this video for ‘Nostradamus’,” says guitarist George Harris. “It’s where we come into our own, this happens to be one of the most fun songs for us to play in the set. It went down great being a support band and at the European festivals this summer. Bring on the Blood Omen tour which kicks off in a few weeks, we’re anticipating our best headline tour to date!”

The Raven Age solidify their status live, they have performed over 400 shows internationally across 38 countries including major festival performances such as the main stage at Download Festival, Rock in Rio, Wacken, Hellfest and many more.

The band begin their Blood Omen headline tour on October 12th in Krakow and will play a further 13 dates throughout Europe before starting the UK leg at London’s Lafyette on November 5th, they will play six further dates across the country with full tour dates listed below. Support across all dates comes from French metal band Disconnected.

HEADLINE TOUR 2023

October
12th – Krakow, Kamienna 12
15th – Helsinki, On The Rocks Club
17th – Stockholm, Nalen Klubb
18th – Copenhagen, Pumpehuset
20th – Berlin, Badehaus
22nd – Prague, Futurum
24th – Hannover, Musikzentrum
25th – Uden, Del Pul
27th – Paris, La Maroquinerie
29th – Milan, The Legend Club
30th – Zurich, The Plaza
31st – Munich, Strom
 
November
2nd – Dortmund, FZW 
3rd – Antwerp, Kavka
5th – London, Lafyette 
7th – Manchester, Academy 3
8th – Glasgow, Cathouse *VENUE UPGRADED*
10th – Dublin, Academy 2
11th – Belfast, Limelight 2
13th – Birmingham, Asylum
15th – Bristol, Exchange 

Blood Omen is out now on several formats including standard transparent red vinyl, standard jewel case CD, deluxe hardcover CD with exclusive artwork and a deluxe LP version pressed on black and red splatter vinyl, housed in gatefold packaging, complete with additional and exclusive artwork.

Exclusive album merchandise is also available to purchase alongside album formats and concert tickets through the band’s official store - https://www.theravenage.com/




