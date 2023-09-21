Video: The Keening (ex-Subrosa) Share 'Autumn' Lyric Video

"Autumn" is the opening track from the band’s debut album Little Bird, out October 6, 2023.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; October Release Dat Photo 4 Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love & More; Release Date Set

The Keening— the solo music project of Rebecca Vernon (ex-SubRosa)—shares a lyric video for “Autumn,” the opening track from the band’s debut album Little Bird, out October 6, 2023 on Relapse Records.

Vernon comments:  “‘Autumn’ is the oldest song on Little Bird. I wrote it two or three years before SubRosa ended. We even considered putting it on our last album, but felt like its vibe was too different from the rest of the songs on the album. It’s good to have ‘Autumn’ go out into the world at last."

The lyric video for "Autumn" features the album’s gatefold art; a still-life oil painting by amazing Portland-based artist Lis Pardoe— watch the video below.

The Keening's debut live performances commenced this past weekend and continue September 22 headlining, and opening for Agalloch on September 23. The Keening will also perform at Decibel Metal & Beer Fest: Denver in December. A full list of announced tour dates is available below.

Weaving a web of lush orchestration, American Gothic sensibilities and wintry murder ballads set against a backdrop of dark, shimmering folk, Vernon’s previous band SubRosa echoes in The Keening’s chamber doom, flowing with flute, strings, harp, French horn, piano, organ and hammered dulcimer.

Largely composed at a retreat in Joshua Tree and a friend’s family homestead in Kamas, Utah, Little Bird was recorded in December 2020 at Hallowed Halls in Portland, Oregon with “Engine-ear” Billy Anderson. Anderson’s long resume includes such luminaries as Melvins, Neurosis, Mr. Bungle, Fantomas, High on Fire, Bell Witch, Amenra, Agalloch, Cathedral, Cattle Decapitation, Red House Painters, Sick of it All, Sleep, and Swans.

Anderson collaborated with Vernon and Witch Mountain drummer Nathan Carson as co-producers of the recording of the album. A host of Portland’s finest session musicians lent their talents to Little Bird, including Andrea Morgan (Exulansis) on violin. Little Bird was completed in July 2021, mixed by Billy Anderson and mastered by Justin Weis at Trakworx in San Francisco.  Anderson, Carson and Morgan join Vernon for The Keening’s live lineup, along with recently added live member Christy Cather of Ludicra, Ails and Beercraft.

An ultra-melodic foray into haunted bogs, endless wells, secret crimes, jeweled cages and the unenviable curse of being a murder witness abound, Little Bird carries Vernon’s signature sounds throughout— deeply moving passages give away to cinematic, sprawling moments of chambered doom. As dark as this sounds, Little Bird also fills the air with a sense of magic and wonder - there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

Pre-Order Little Bird on LP/CD/CS/Digital via Relapse Records here.  Digital Downloads / Streaming available here. Look for more news soon from The Keening.

The Keening, on tour:

September 22  Eugene, OR @ John Henry's
September 23  Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Agalloch, Thief
December 2  Denver, CO @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

Photo Credit: Jared Gold & Angela Brown



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
SYBLING Announces Strange Ways EP & Releases Radio Single Photo
SYBLING Announces 'Strange Ways' EP & Releases 'Radio' Single

Listen to a new single by dark folk duo SYBLING (comprised of sisters Alice and Mariana Makwaia) whose haunting melodies, electric harmonies and thoughtful, poetic lyrics harken back to an era long forgotten, while also remaining firmly rooted in the present landscape of sound.

2
Elcamino & Inspectah Deck Release Victory Photo
Elcamino & Inspectah Deck Release 'Victory'

Camino has had a long-standing affiliation with BSF and Griselda over the years, and he has been a frequent and valued contributor to both of the trend-setting crews.  Not long after the release of Long Live DJ Shay, Benny The Butcher announced that he had officially signed Elcamino to his BSF imprint.

3
Dee Dee Bridgewater Kicks Off TD James Moody Jazz Festival Photo
Dee Dee Bridgewater Kicks Off TD James Moody Jazz Festival

Two of today’s biggest voices join forces for one-night only on the NJPAC stage as part of the 12th annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival. Legendary jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater pairs up with brilliant pianist Bill Charlap (West Orange, New Jersey) in an evening of jazz standards and American classics from the duo’s vast repertoire.

4
Video: Avenged Sevenfolds Music Video for Mattel Is a Plastic World in Flames Photo
Video: Avenged Sevenfold's Music Video for 'Mattel' Is a Plastic World in Flames

Multi-platinum rock headliners Avenged Sevenfold (comprising M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Brooks Wackerman and Johnny Christ) unveil a twisted music video for their new single “Mattel.' Directed by Zoe Katz [Robot Chicken, Brad Pitt’s Magical Adventure], the live-action visual plunges into a plastic world starring various dolls.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Experimental Pop Auteur Cornelius Releases YMO Cover 'Cue' & Announces Global TourExperimental Pop Auteur Cornelius Releases YMO Cover 'Cue' & Announces Global Tour
Oh Land Drops New Track 'I'd Rather Sing' From 'Loop Soup'Oh Land Drops New Track 'I'd Rather Sing' From 'Loop Soup'
Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024
HBO Documentaries Delivered Record Highs This SummerHBO Documentaries Delivered Record Highs This Summer

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
HERE LIES LOVE