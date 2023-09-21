Video: The Keening (ex-Subrosa) Share 'Autumn' Lyric Video

The Keening— the solo music project of Rebecca Vernon (ex-SubRosa)—shares a lyric video for “Autumn,” the opening track from the band’s debut album Little Bird, out October 6, 2023 on Relapse Records.

Vernon comments: “‘Autumn’ is the oldest song on Little Bird. I wrote it two or three years before SubRosa ended. We even considered putting it on our last album, but felt like its vibe was too different from the rest of the songs on the album. It’s good to have ‘Autumn’ go out into the world at last."

The lyric video for "Autumn" features the album’s gatefold art; a still-life oil painting by amazing Portland-based artist Lis Pardoe— watch the video below.

The Keening's debut live performances commenced this past weekend and continue September 22 headlining, and opening for Agalloch on September 23. The Keening will also perform at Decibel Metal & Beer Fest: Denver in December. A full list of announced tour dates is available below.

Weaving a web of lush orchestration, American Gothic sensibilities and wintry murder ballads set against a backdrop of dark, shimmering folk, Vernon’s previous band SubRosa echoes in The Keening’s chamber doom, flowing with flute, strings, harp, French horn, piano, organ and hammered dulcimer.

Largely composed at a retreat in Joshua Tree and a friend’s family homestead in Kamas, Utah, Little Bird was recorded in December 2020 at Hallowed Halls in Portland, Oregon with “Engine-ear” Billy Anderson. Anderson’s long resume includes such luminaries as Melvins, Neurosis, Mr. Bungle, Fantomas, High on Fire, Bell Witch, Amenra, Agalloch, Cathedral, Cattle Decapitation, Red House Painters, Sick of it All, Sleep, and Swans.

Anderson collaborated with Vernon and Witch Mountain drummer Nathan Carson as co-producers of the recording of the album. A host of Portland’s finest session musicians lent their talents to Little Bird, including Andrea Morgan (Exulansis) on violin. Little Bird was completed in July 2021, mixed by Billy Anderson and mastered by Justin Weis at Trakworx in San Francisco. Anderson, Carson and Morgan join Vernon for The Keening’s live lineup, along with recently added live member Christy Cather of Ludicra, Ails and Beercraft.

An ultra-melodic foray into haunted bogs, endless wells, secret crimes, jeweled cages and the unenviable curse of being a murder witness abound, Little Bird carries Vernon’s signature sounds throughout— deeply moving passages give away to cinematic, sprawling moments of chambered doom. As dark as this sounds, Little Bird also fills the air with a sense of magic and wonder - there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

Pre-Order Little Bird on LP/CD/CS/Digital via Relapse Records here. Digital Downloads / Streaming available here. Look for more news soon from The Keening.

The Keening, on tour:

September 22 Eugene, OR @ John Henry's

September 23 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Agalloch, Thief

December 2 Denver, CO @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

Photo Credit: Jared Gold & Angela Brown