Video: Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby Release 'Gorgeous' Music Video

Since arriving this spring, Controversy has notably amassed over 10 million total streams and counting as “Gorgeous” registered 1.3 million Spotify streams.

Jul. 12, 2023

Capitalizing on incredible momentum, multiplatinum Detroit storyteller Tee Grizzley and rising hip-hop phenom Skilla Baby unleash the music video for their new single “Gorgeous” today. It remains a standout from the Motor City duo’s acclaimed joint mixtape, Controversy, out now via 300 Entertainment/Grizzley Gang.

In the summer-ready visual, Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby kick back and cut loose surrounded by a bevy of models. They effortlessly trade bars by the pool and inside of a massive mansion.

Since arriving this spring, Controversy has notably amassed over 10 million total streams and counting as “Gorgeous” registered 1.3 million Spotify streams. Meanwhile, it earned widespread acclaim. Our Generation Music declared, “Grizzley and newcomer Skilla set the streets ablaze with these surefire bangers.”

The 12-track body of work proves unprecedented. It unexpectedly brings together two Detroit luminaries, crossing perceived lines and teaming up to deliver one of the year’s hottest collaborations. About their union, Tee commented, “Me and Skilla went and made something we can both be proud of for our city, and we ain’t stopping with this.”

Skilla agreed, “At grizzley camp we eat the most… This project should separate us from the competition.”

ABOUT TEE GRIZZLEY: 

With a soulful flow, cinematic storytelling, and a whole lot of heart, Tee Grizzley has quietly affirmed himself as one of Detroit’s most impactful, impassioned, and impenetrable voices. He has notched three consecutive entries on both the Top 10 of the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and US Rap Albums Chart and three straight Top 20 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Activated [2018], Scriptures [2019], and Built For Whatever [2021].

In addition to the breakout gold-certified My Moment mixtape, his catalog encompasses a string of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold anthems, including the quadruple-platinum “First Day Out” [with Meek Mill], double-platinum “From the D to the A” [feat. Lil Yachty], and gold-certified “No Effort” and “Satish.” Along the way, he has earned acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, The FADER, and many more in addition to appearing on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, among other television shows.

At the same time, he also helms his own Grizzley Gang label and has built an audience of 879K-plus on Twitch as a highly sought-after streamer. However, Tee Grizzley tells a story for the ages on his 2022 visual album, Chapters of the Trenches, representing the culmination of his journey so far and hinting at an even brighter future for Detroit’s strongest spitter today. 

ABOUT SKILLA BABY: 

Skilla Baby is one of the most enthralling young stars emerging from Detroit, Michigan. The 24-year-old rapper has accumulated over 76M views on YouTube and collaborated with the likes of Kash Doll, Peezy and Tay B. In December 2022, Skilla released his EP We Eat The Most via Geffen, which peaked at #19 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap charts.

A protégé of hometown hero Sada Baby, Skilla is carving out a lane as one of the Motor City’s most distinct voices. The MC has amassed an impressive body of work, beginning with Push That s Out Skilla,his careening debut album from 2019. In fact, We Eat the Most is Skilla’s third tape of 2022, following Detroit Raised Me and Crack Music 2, giving him what is possibly the most unassailable resume in hip-hop this year. 




