Video: Taylor Swift Drops Her '1989' Mashup From Australia Eras Tour Concert

@taylorswift 1989 acoustic mash up CHAOS in Sydney (Taylors Version) original sound - Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is treating the rest of the world to her new Eras Tour mashups.

After two weeks of unexpected surprise song medleys at her Australian tour stops, Swift took to TikTok to share her new rendition of "Is It Over Now" and "I Wish You Would."

Other mashups performed at recent concerts include “New Years’ Day” and “peace" and "exile" infused with "Haunted."

Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," is out on April 19. It will feature 16 songs with an extra bonus track, including collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + the Machine.

Swift has previously released "1989 (Taylor's Version)" on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." The re-recorded version also included "Is It Over Now?," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.