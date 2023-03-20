Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Spadei Release New Music Video 'Shine A Light'

It is off their newly released debut album Left Right Here, out now.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Spadei, the supergroup consisting of Wally Ingram, Tom Freund, and Stevie Blacke, is proud to announce the release of the music video for "Shine a Light." It is off their newly released debut album Left Right Here, out now with Six Degrees Records and available everywhere you stream music.

The critically acclaimed single along with the accompanied video opens on a meditative groove with the mantra "Shine a Light." Filmed by the dynamic producer Kenny 5 Greenbaum of Majic Robot Films, the video showcases the uplifting composition of strings, percussion, and layered vocals with a fantastic voyage of sights and sounds. For Wally Ingram, Spadei's drummer, "Left Right Here plays like a soundtrack accompaniment to the film of one's "real life" journey.

For this video I envisioned encompassing time travel from the desert to the sea and off into the stratosphere and outer space and landing right back home again! When we decided to pair our song 'Shine a Light' with visuals we reached out to a very talented director who I've been a fan of, Kenny Greenbaum of Majic Robot Films. He took the basic ideas and assembled a gorgeous visual art piece! A wonderful and playful balance between edgy, psychedelic, natural and supernatural elements.

Shine a light features vocals and lyrics by our partner Tom Freund as well as angelic Kirtan vocals from Amritakripa. Both are featured on camera on locations in Joshua Tree California. We absolutely are thrilled and honored to have worked with Kenny on this video! Enjoy the RIDE!"

Reflecting back on the new song Spadei's Tom Freund, who is on bass, main vocals, and glockenspiel comments, " 'Shine a Light' came from the search for light and the giving of light, we all must pursue as humans."

He continues, "We got together in the studio on our various instruments and started with music first, then came the words with my vocals along with the title and the whole song started to become a mantra."

"When we caught wind of the direction that this composition was moving, we thought it would be a perfect fit for the beautiful Kirtan vocals of Amritakripa, who did the "om na va shivaya" (salutations to the spirit) mantra. And that's also why at the end it felt right to add the words ``Bringing it all back home" to our place of refuge, peace of mind, with our family and our spiritual family. A reminder to be the good for people, to take us back to the center where we can recover from anything that has hurt us. It's a song about bringing in the positive light into our daily consciousness. As a bonus, we also had David Immergluck (Counting Crows) on background vocals.``

"Shine a Light" was the second single release off the new album, Left Right Here, which was conceived after conversations about how to reimagine "spa" or "relaxation" music. Spadei desired to create something that was enjoyable and at the same time elevates your mood with a Rock n Roll and psychedelic approach. As they progressed, the album became a therapeutic exercise for the musicians to help navigate through life's anxieties.

Wally Ingram, being a stage four cancer survivor, had learned the value of meditation and visualization to manage it. He explains, "I feel like this music goes hand in hand with the incredibly powerful and often overlooked practices of mindfulness, breathing and physical movement (yoga/dance). All of these are just as important and along with medical and psychological treatments are mutually beneficial."

Left Right here is a collection of musical soundscapes created for the soul and set to the tempos of your resting heart rate. It is the perfect soundtrack to deal with the stressful and uncertain post-pandemic era. Left Right Here is out now with Six Degrees Record.

Watch the new music video here:




Captain Planet & Jimena Angel Share New Single Pembele Photo
Captain Planet & Jimena Angel Share New Single 'Pembele'
In his latest musical offering, Captain Planet collaborates with Colombian singer Jimena Angel to create a scorching slice of classic Afro Latin funk. The song began during a recent tour in South America where Captain Planet was playing some gigs around Santa Marta & Cartagena. 'Pambelé' is out now and available everywhere you stream music.
Lion Heights Announce New Album False Reality Photo
Lion Heights Announce New Album 'False Reality'
False Reality is Lion Heights first LP since their 2017 debut album “Same Situation.” The album was recorded at the band’s Tall Sky Studio in Austin. On previous projects, Lion Heights utilized sampling classic Jamaican records. This new record captures the bands live sound with mostly live instrumentation.
The Japanese House Returns with BOYHOOD Single Photo
The Japanese House Returns with 'BOYHOOD' Single
The Japanese House (the acclaimed project of Amber Bain) has returned with “BOYHOOD,” the first taste of new music from the artist this year, alongside a dreamy visualizer. The accompanying visualizer finds Amber watching a projection of herself from a bed, as one of a pair horseback riding through lush green fields.
Alex Krawczyk Releases New Single Rhythm Of The Road Photo
Alex Krawczyk Releases New Single 'Rhythm Of The Road'
Alex Krawczyk's 'Rhythm of the Road' has hit all digital music platforms.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'
March 17, 2023

The three-song EP marks Hozier’s first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Featuring songs lifted from Hozier’s forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album’s exploration.
Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'
March 17, 2023

BIJOU’s esteemed imprint Do Not Duplicate Records, is thrilled to welcome back dance music’s newest enigma Zodiac with his latest single ‘With Me’. The latest from the mysterious and talented DJ and producer is a mesmerizing collaboration with captivating vocalist Vannah Pereda, and is poised to take the dance music world by storm.
Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'
March 17, 2023

East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda returns with the raw and unfiltered new single “Come After Me.” The rising MC’s first solo release of 2023 finds him in a typically defiant mood as he lays down the gauntlet for haters. That project followed Dooda’s other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.
The Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First TimeThe Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First Time
March 17, 2023

“Fight Test” originally landed in June 2003 as the third single and opening track from the seminal 2002 Gold-certified opus Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Upon arrival, it cracked the Billboard Top 100 and rose to #28 on the UK singles chart. The Fight Test EP adorned the 6-CD box set of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition.
R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'
March 17, 2023

NOBY makes his Motown Records debut with the unfiltered “It’s Never That Deep.” Hailing from Alabama, the rising alt-R&B artist has already amassed a devoted fanbase with his boundary-pushing lyrics and haunting melodies — two qualities that are very much on display on his latest single, which tackles the aftermath of cheating in a relationship.
share