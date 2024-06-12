Video: Sofi Tukker Share Infectious New Single 'Spiral' With Music Video Starring Heidi Klum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







GRAMMY-nominated, genre-defying dance duo SOFI TUKKER have dropped ‘Spiral’ - the second irresistible banger from their anticipated forthcoming album BREAD to be released on Friday 23rd August.

‘Spiral’ immediately hooks the listener with its 90’s Euro-dance throwback vibe, guitar hook and seductive vocals. Lyrically, Sophie Hawley-Weld explains, “it's about coming to terms with the end of a relationship, but it sounds hopeful, dancey and energetic.” Tucker Halpern adds, “I've always loved ‘90s, early-2000s dance music and Eurodance kind of genres. We made this song with a nostalgic sound. It's a club banger that brings you back to 2002 and the video is perfect with Heidi.”

The music video for ‘Spiral’ combines nostalgia from 00’s chick flicks and memories from childhood sleepovers. Co-starring iconic model Heidi Klum, directed by Aerin Moreno and produced by Scheme Engine - who were also behind SOFI TUKKER’S previous single ‘Throw Some Ass’ - it follows Sophie and Heidi over the course of one night as they let go of their past relationships, capturing the fun and therapeutic magic of spending a night with your best friend. The song feels both retro and modern, with a timeless aesthetic in both design and cinematography.

Heidi Klum comments, “As a huge music fan, I have loved SOFI TUKKER's infectious energy and sound for quite some time. When they invited me to be part of the ‘Spiral’ music video, I didn't hesitate for a second as I knew that we would have so much fun and probably be dancing all day. The song is contagious and fun, and I loved spending time with Sophie and Tuck, who are not only talented and full of ideas but also super interesting people. Most importantly, I love that this video is all about leaning on great friendships during hard times.”

Sophie adds, “Heidi is one of the most contagiously fun people I’ve ever met. She is a vibe elevator and she’s so good at being excellent at what she does while not taking life too seriously. She made me shine brighter just by being in her presence.”

SOFI TUKKER will also perform ‘Spiral’ on Germany's Next Top Model - by Heidi Klum - the live finale on Thursday 13th June.

BREAD’s acronym “Be Really Energetic and Dance” encapsulates the full album experience, inviting listeners into SOFI TUKKER’S pleasure-filled, immersive world. It is a lighthearted yet profound invitation to drop your fears and devour life to the fullest, a big gulp of optimism and a remedy against the pervasive scarcity mindset. Special guests on the album include Kah-Lo, MC Bola and Channel Tres.

The duo will be performing live across Europe during festival season and the UK later in 2024, including a London appearance supporting Kygo at The 02 Arena on Wednesday 11th December. They’ll also embark on their US headline tour to date this autumn and support J Balvin in Australia & New Zealand in September. For more information visit HERE.

SOFI TUKKER 2024 UK & EU TOUR DATES

++Kygo

4.7.24 - 7.7.24 - Constanta, Romania @ Neversea

6.7.24 - Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

8.7.24 - Ibiza, Spain @ Ushuaïa Ibiza

11.7.24 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

13.7.24 - Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive

17.7.24 - Bern, Switzerland @ Gurtenfestival

18.7.24 - Athens, Greece @ Release Athens Music Festival

20.7.24 - Ostrava, Czech Republic @ Colours of Ostrava

21.7.24 - Mykonos, Greece @ Cavo Paradiso (DJ set)

21.11.24 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena ++

23.11.24 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle ++

26.11.24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome ++

29.11.24 - Milan, Italy – Forum ++

3.12.24 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center ++

6.12.24 - Brussels, Belgium - ING Arena ++

7.12.24 - Paris, France - Accor Arena ++

11.12.24 - London, UK - The O2 ++

13.12.24 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena ++

ABOUT SOFI TUKKER

Offering an inclusive and global perspective on electronic music, GRAMMY-nominated SOFI TUKKER - comprised of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern - have amassed over a billion streams and earned Platinum and Gold records on five continents. With their two studio albums, Treehouse and Wet Tennis, they spread themes of liberation, unity, and self-empowerment. Sharing a mutual love of fashion, SOFI TUKKER launched their own clothing imprint and were the face of G-STAR RAW’s colorful denim campaign. Dedicated activists, they’ve worked with multiple organizations over the years including Planned Parenthood, The Trevor Project, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Natural Resources Defense Council, The Nature Conservancy, the March for Our Lives and the Red Cross, among others.

Photo Credit: Aerin Moreno

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



