Video: Shenseea Unveils New Single 'Puni Police'

7x GRAMMY® Award-nominated international Jamaican pop sensation, Shenseea, has unveiled her highly anticipated new single produced by the renowned Di Genius. Known for their past collaborations, including Shenseea's electrifying track “Hit and Run” from her latest acclaimed project Never Gets Late Here --- this new anthem marks another exciting chapter in their creative journey. Released under Entertainment One/RPM, the track arrives just ahead of the 2025 Grammy Awards, where Shenseea has received notable nominations including Best Reggae Album for her sophomore album Never Gets Late Here and for her standout feature on The Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack with the song “No Woman, No Cry.”

Infused with vibrant Afro-Caribbean and reggae rhythms, the track embodies Shenseea’s signature boldness and dynamic storytelling. Its infectious beat and confident lyrics celebrate independence and personal boundaries in relationships. Accompanying the release is a striking music video directed by esteemed filmmaker Jay Will, where Shenseea brings the song’s themes to life.

Through captivating visuals and high-energy action sequences, she explores the need for space from an overly attached partner, sparking a broader conversation about self-empowerment and relationship dynamics. The video further showcases Shenseea’s versatility, seamlessly stepping into commanding roles with effortless presence. Whether delivering fierce performances, embodying bold characters, or blending music and film with cinematic precision, she proves her dominance beyond the studio—establishing herself as a powerhouse on-screen.

This release further solidifies Shenseea’s ability to seamlessly merge genres and push creative boundaries. As she continues to evolve and expand her global presence, it marks another defining moment in her unstoppable rise.

Sheneseea has had an outstanding 2024, as she was just featured in The New York Times who describes – “Her music makes women feel free,” She also just concluded both her sold-out ‘Never Gets Late Here’ tour and ‘The Magic Hour Tour’s 3rd leg as Jhene Aiko’s new co-star. Honored Dancehall Female Artist of the Year at the 2024 Billboard Caribbean Music Awards and earlier this year, Shenseea also performed her latest chart topping second studio album ‘Never Gets Late Here’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon --- which spent 3 consecutive weeks atop of the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, garnering critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone. Featuring an iconic lineup including Wizkid, Anitta, Masicka and Di Genius, the album creates a perfect blend of genres, further reinforcing Shenseea’s signature sound. As a multifaceted talent, Shenseea recently continued her foray into the philanthropy space by distributing care and relief packages to 300 victims of hurricane beryl in her home of st. Elizabeth, Jamaica.

About Shenseea:

Shenseea has solidified her place as one of music’s most in-demand rising stars. Revered for her confident, slick-tongued patois rhymes and energetic pop hits, Shenseea’s skills as a singer, rapper and songwriter have earned her stamps of approval from The New York Times, The Guardian, Billboard and more. After releasing her Vybz Kartel-assisted debut single “Loodi” in 2016, and a stint on Sean Paul’s 2017 European tour, Shenseea joined Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records in 2019. She kept the energy high by releasing one-off tracks including her debut label single “Blessed” featuring Tyga which boasts millions of plays across DSPs and YouTube.

In 2022, she released her highly anticipated debut album, Alpha, which debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Reggae Album chart, making Shenseea the first Jamaican artist to see such success on the Billboard charts in the last 17 years. Stacked with features including Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Tyga, Sean Paul, and Offset, the album seamlessly showcases a variety of Shenseea’s favorite genres, R&B, pop, reggae, dancehall, & rap. Following the release, Shenseea earned her first GRAMMY nomination and made her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a performance of “Deserve It”.

Photo Credit: Joyce Charat , @joycevisuals

