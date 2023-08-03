Video: School's Out in The Hails' Video for 'When You Were Bored'

Miami’s The Hails pair an official video with their latest carefree single “When You Were Bored.” Directed and produced by Steph Rinzler of Prophet Media, the video takes a full swing at the classic daydream every student has had of tying up the teacher, trashing the classroom and trading in the doldrums of everyday life for rock and roll.

Already a standout from their upcoming debut album, “When You Were Bored” was released last month along with the official announcement of What’s Your Motive’s arrival on September 8.

On today’s video release, The Hails’ frontman Robbie Kingsley elaborates, “We wanted to get as mid-2000s as possible with influences being School of Rock and Scott Pilgrim, and I think we landed close to that vibe. Andre’s part was obviously Bill Nye inspired and he nailed it, I crack up every time I see him. My 7th grade science teacher would be proud.”

Coming next month, The Hails will release their long-awaited debut album What’s Your Motive. The LP is a progressively zooming out view of what happens in life when you break cycles of complacency. Moving chronologically through the track list, the focus goes from noticing these changes in yourself, to noticing how these changes need to be made in others, and the permanent misalignment you can feel when you don’t grow alongside people you once knew. An album with a worldview that expands as you listen further, What’s Your Motive is a culmination of every coincidence in life that allowed for the five band members to unite under a refined, experimental sonic identity.

In support of their upcoming album, The Hails will be hitting the road for their first ever headline tour. Throughout the month of September, they will hit key East Coast and Midwest markets including D.C., New York, Chicago, Nashville, their home state of Florida, and many others, with support from Cannibal Kids and Shallow Alcove.

The tour run will also see The Hails make a long-awaited return to Gainesville, Florida’s infamous High Dive – one of the venues they credit with the early formation the band. See all tour info here and below.

UPCOMING HEADLINE TOUR DATES

September 14 - Washington, DC - DC9*

September 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie*

September 16 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge*

September 17 - Boston, MA - Middle East (Upstairs)*

September 19 - Cleveland, OH - Foundry*

September 20 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen*

September 22 - Nashville, TN - The End*

September 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Vinyl#

September 27 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub#

September 28 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive#

September 29 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar#

September 30 - Miami, FL - The Ground#

* with support from Shallow Alcove

# with support from Cannibal Kids

Most recently, the band wrapped up their Fun Run Tour alongside The Happy Fits, The Beaches and the moss, with sold out shows in Nashville, Dallas, Chicago, Columbus and Brooklyn. While they were out on the road, The Hails have been revealing singles off of What’s Your Motive.

These recent releases have won praise from the likes of Billboard, Consequence, EARMILK and many others, along with support from Spotify’s All New Indie, Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds Indie playlists. With the rate that their momentum is building, all signs point to the upcoming album being a pivotal moment for a band that is now surer of themselves than ever. ﻿

ABOUT THE HAILS

Following a string of encounters too strange to be coincidence, Robbie Kingsley, Franco Solari, Dylan McCue, Andre Escobar and Zach Levy came together to form The Hails. Despite first playing in an insular Miami high school music scene, the band officially formed at the University of Florida in Gainesville, turning the tattered carpeting and beer bottle lined shelves of their sty college house into a distinct, refined sound that is now synonymous with their name.

After graduation, the group made the pilgrimage back to their home of Miami, the city that directly influenced the sound of their early shimmering singles “Younger” and “Stay,” debut EP He Seems Upset (2020), and the subsequent Alive in Strange Ways (2021). Recent highlights of the road include holding court at festivals including III Points, WonderStruck and Okeechobee, interspersed between sold-out shows across the state of Florida, and tour support for WILLIS, The Happy Fits, The Beaches and the moss.

