Video: School's Out in The Hails' Video for 'When You Were Bored'

“When You Were Bored” was released last month along with the official announcement of What’s Your Motive’s arrival on September 8.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 1 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 4 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More

Miami’s The Hails pair an official video with their latest carefree single “When You Were Bored.” Directed and produced by Steph Rinzler of Prophet Media, the video takes a full swing at the classic daydream every student has had of tying up the teacher, trashing the classroom and trading in the doldrums of everyday life for rock and roll.

Already a standout from their upcoming debut album, “When You Were Bored” was released last month along with the official announcement of What’s Your Motive’s arrival on September 8.

On today’s video release, The Hails’ frontman Robbie Kingsley elaborates, “We wanted to get as mid-2000s as possible with influences being School of Rock and Scott Pilgrim, and I think we landed close to that vibe. Andre’s part was obviously Bill Nye inspired and he nailed it, I crack up every time I see him. My 7th grade science teacher would be proud.”

Coming next month, The Hails will release their long-awaited debut album What’s Your Motive. The LP is a progressively zooming out view of what happens in life when you break cycles of complacency. Moving chronologically through the track list, the focus goes from noticing these changes in yourself, to noticing how these changes need to be made in others, and the permanent misalignment you can feel when you don’t grow alongside people you once knew. An album with a worldview that expands as you listen further, What’s Your Motive is a culmination of every coincidence in life that allowed for the five band members to unite under a refined, experimental sonic identity. 

In support of their upcoming album, The Hails will be hitting the road for their first ever headline tour. Throughout the month of September, they will hit key East Coast and Midwest markets including D.C., New York, Chicago, Nashville, their home state of Florida, and many others, with support from Cannibal Kids and Shallow Alcove.

The tour run will also see The Hails make a long-awaited return to Gainesville, Florida’s infamous High Dive – one of the venues they credit with the early formation the band. See all tour info here and below.

UPCOMING HEADLINE TOUR DATES

September 14 - Washington, DC - DC9*

September 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie*

September 16 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge*

September 17 - Boston, MA - Middle East (Upstairs)*

September 19 - Cleveland, OH - Foundry*

September 20 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen*

September 22 - Nashville, TN - The End*

September 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Vinyl#

September 27 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub#

September 28 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive#

September 29 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar#

September 30 - Miami, FL - The Ground#

* with support from Shallow Alcove

# with support from Cannibal Kids

Most recently, the band wrapped up their Fun Run Tour alongside The Happy Fits, The Beaches and the moss, with sold out shows in Nashville, Dallas, Chicago, Columbus and Brooklyn. While they were out on the road, The Hails have been revealing singles off of What’s Your Motive.

These recent releases have won praise from the likes of Billboard, Consequence, EARMILK and many others, along with support from Spotify’s All New Indie, Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds Indie playlists. With the rate that their momentum is building, all signs point to the upcoming album being a pivotal moment for a band that is now surer of themselves than ever. ﻿

ABOUT THE HAILS

Following a string of encounters too strange to be coincidence, Robbie Kingsley, Franco Solari, Dylan McCue, Andre Escobar and Zach Levy came together to form The Hails. Despite first playing in an insular Miami high school music scene, the band officially formed at the University of Florida in Gainesville, turning the tattered carpeting and beer bottle lined shelves of their sty college house into a distinct, refined sound that is now synonymous with their name.

After graduation, the group made the pilgrimage back to their home of Miami, the city that directly influenced the sound of their early shimmering singles “Younger” and “Stay,” debut EP He Seems Upset (2020), and the subsequent Alive in Strange Ways (2021). Recent highlights of the road include holding court at festivals including III Points, WonderStruck and Okeechobee, interspersed between sold-out shows across the state of Florida, and tour support for WILLIS, The Happy Fits, The Beaches and the moss.

Firing the starting pistol of their next chapter, The Hails have begun rolling out the singles from their upcoming debut album What’s Your Motive, which will be released on September 8. The band’s new era earned them praise from Billboard, Consequence, EARMILK and many others, as well as editorial support on Spotify’s All New Indie, Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds Indie playlists. This September, The Hails will be bringing their new music to the road on their first ever headline tour.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Izzy Bizu Releases New Single Flower Power Photo
Izzy Bizu Releases New Single 'Flower Power'

Izzy has released collaborations with renowned French DJ Møme (“With You”) and with acclaimed Brazilian DJ Vintage Culture (“If I Live Forever”), while experiencing a resurgence of her breakthrough hit “White Tiger” from her debut album A Moment of Madness that just catapulted past 100 million streams on Spotify alone after going viral on TikTok.

2
Eddy Lee Ryder to Release Blue Hour EP Photo
Eddy Lee Ryder to Release 'Blue Hour' EP

Exploring themes of love and loss, the experience of being an inflatable doll, the nostalgia of hopeful youth, and the eventual descent into madness while grappling with the ramifications of climate change. The latest single, “Holy Sh*t I Love You,” was born out of a cataclysmic heartbreak that resulted in two albums worth of material.

3
Whales Shares New Song Big Room From Forthcoming Album Photo
Whales Shares New Song 'Big Room' From Forthcoming Album

In the ongoing unveiling of his forthcoming sophomore album, Whales makes a resounding return to the release radar with his latest single, 'Big Room'. Marking the second offering from the highly anticipated LP, Two Worlds Apart, the dubstep prodigy unites his musical prowess with the burgeoning talent of Cure97.

4
José González to Drop Veneer 20th Anniversary Remastered Deluxe Edition Photo
José González to Drop 'Veneer' 20th Anniversary Remastered Deluxe Edition

José González has announced the release of a 20th Anniversary Deluxe version of his uncompromising, candid, game-changing debut album (2003) Veneer. It features newly remastered audio of the seminal album as well as a bonus disc, comprising 13 intimate recordings from his historic 2003 performance at Gothenburg Concert Hall.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & MoreTaylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
ASTEROID CITY Sets Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital ReleaseASTEROID CITY Sets Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital Release
caro♡ Releases 'from the heart <3' From 'wild at <3'caro♡ Releases 'from the heart <3' From 'wild at <3'
Florence Based DJ/Producer Matisa Shares Club-Ready Four Track EP 'Tongue'Florence Based DJ/Producer Matisa Shares Club-Ready Four Track EP 'Tongue'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally & More Lead the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Trailer Video
Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally & More Lead the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE BOOK OF MORMON