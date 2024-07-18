Video: Rainbow Kitten Surprise Release Music Video For 'Meticulous'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Genre-bending rockstars Rainbow Kitten Surprise have returned with a music video for recently released album track, “Meticulous.” The song is featured on the band’s 22-track opus, LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX, which was released May 10.

The cinematic video features clips from the band’s brief-but-mighty Tiny Music Box Tour this past May, along with a never-before-released live version of the track. The sold-out run of shows included stops at Webster Hall in New York and the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, along with 3-night runs at Roadrunner in Boston, ACL Live at Moody Center in Austin, and The Mission Ballroom in Denver. The video gives fans a taste of the indescribable magic that the band brings to their live performances

Currently, the band is gearing up for their largest headline tour to date, which kicks off September 9 in Indianapolis and includes the band’s first ever headline arena shows at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on October 25 and PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on October 26. The tour also includes stops at Radio City Music Hall in New York and two nights at the iconic Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

On this tour the band has partnered with charity organization Plus1 donating a $1 per ticket sold. Monies will go towards local organizations in each city delivering mental health treatment, access to care, and support for the LGBTQ+ community

Love Hate Music Box Tour:

September 9 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater

September 10 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

September 12 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

September 14 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 16 - Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum

September 17 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

September 18 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

September 20 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang

September 21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September 22 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

September 24 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

September 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

September 27 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

September 28 - Chicago, IL - University of Illinois at Chicago - Credit Union 1 Arena

September 29 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

October 16 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

October 18 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena

October 19 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

October 20 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

October 22 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

October 23 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

October 25 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

October 26 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

November 8 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

November 9 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

November 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

November 12 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

November 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

November 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

November 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

November 19 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

November 20 - Portland, OR - Theater Of The Clouds

November 22 - Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre November 23 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

November 25 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

