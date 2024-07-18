Video: Rainbow Kitten Surprise Release Music Video For 'Meticulous'

The song is featured on the band’s 22-track opus, LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX, which was released May 10.
Genre-bending rockstars Rainbow Kitten Surprise have returned with a music video for recently released album track, “Meticulous.” The song is featured on the band’s 22-track opus, LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX, which was released May 10.
The cinematic video features clips from the band’s brief-but-mighty Tiny Music Box Tour this past May, along with a never-before-released live version of the track. The sold-out run of shows included stops at Webster Hall in New York and the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, along with 3-night runs at Roadrunner in Boston, ACL Live at Moody Center in Austin, and The Mission Ballroom in Denver. The video gives fans a taste of the indescribable magic that the band brings to their live performances
Currently, the band is gearing up for their largest headline tour to date, which kicks off September 9 in Indianapolis and includes the band’s first ever headline arena shows at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on October 25 and PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on October 26. The tour also includes stops at Radio City Music Hall in New York and two nights at the iconic Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.
On this tour the band has partnered with charity organization Plus1 donating a $1 per ticket sold. Monies will go towards local organizations in each city delivering mental health treatment, access to care, and support for the LGBTQ+ community
September 9 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater
September 10 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!
September 12 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
September 14 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
September 16 - Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum
September 17 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point
September 18 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
September 20 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang
September 21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
September 22 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
September 24 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
September 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
September 27 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
September 28 - Chicago, IL - University of Illinois at Chicago - Credit Union 1 Arena
September 29 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
October 16 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
October 18 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena
October 19 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
October 20 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
October 22 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
October 23 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
October 25 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
October 26 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
November 8 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
November 9 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
November 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
November 12 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
November 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
November 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
November 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair
November 19 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
November 20 - Portland, OR - Theater Of The Clouds
November 22 - Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre November 23 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater
November 25 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
