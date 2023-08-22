Video: Orla Gartland Premieres Visual for 'Kiss Ur Face Forever'

The track marks Orla's first release this year.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

UK indie-pop musician/songwriter/producer Orla Gartland shares the official music video for her electrifying new anthem "Kiss Ur Face Forever" as heard in the latest season of Netflix's queer coming-of-age drama Heartstopper and available to stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.

The track marks Orla's first release this year and is a cynical yet soppy love song that showcases a more upbeat, electric side to Orla’s musicality, and lives in the complexity of feelings towards the person you love.

"My latest single 'Kiss Ur Face Forever' is about being in love and split down the middle by it; one side embracing it full throttle and the other side like some evil cynical twin trying to ruin it all," shares Orla. "It felt only right to mirror that meaning in a crazy parent-trap esque music video, with both sides of myself fighting it out in the karaoke battle of a lifetime."

"The video was shot and edited by Alex Evans (FlowerUp) - it was our first time working together and I absolutely loved it. We conceptualized the video together, assembled a small dream team and got to work. The track has gone nuts since it’s appearance in 'Heartstopper' season 2 and I can’t wait to put this music video up and give everyone more of the story behind the song."

Last summer, Gartland’s 2019 song "Why Am I Like This?" soundtracked a pivotal scene in hit queer coming-of-age Netflix series Heartstopper, which saw the song trend globally and brought on a huge new life amongst fans new and old, reaching the #1 sound on TikTok in the UK and debuting on Spotify's Viral Charts in 32 countries.

The indie Irish musician is fresh off the heels of her critically acclaimed debut album, Woman on the Internet, which debuted at #10 on the UK Official Albums chart and features breakout singles "More Like You" and "You're Not Special, Babe." The LP received widespread praise by the likes of NPR, Billboard, The New York Times, Consequence, Paste, The FADER, The Cut, NME, MTV News, and many more.

The multi-faceted artist and producer has played sold out UK and EU headline tours in support of Woman on the Internet, has a songwriting credit to her name for global K-pop superstars BTS ("134340"), toured previously with the likes of Sigrid, Nina Nesbitt, and dodie, and has built an organic and loyal fan base of over half a million social followers leading to 200 million cumulative global streams, 35 million YouTube views, and 2.5 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Gartland is currently also in new band FIZZ alongside longtime friends dodie, Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown: a project with fun and friendship at its heart, FIZZ’s debut album The Secret To Life is due for release on September 15th via Decca Records. She also recently featured on singles with the likes of Half-Alive and Cavetown.

PHOTO CREDIT: Flower Up (Alex Evans)




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
ThGary Van Miert Releases THE PSYCHEDELIC COWBOY - NAKED AND UNPLUGGED Photo
ThGary Van Miert Releases THE PSYCHEDELIC COWBOY - NAKED AND UNPLUGGED

Experience the raw and honest sound of Gary Van Miert's acoustic performance in his latest album, 'The Psychedelic Cowboy - Naked And Unplugged.' Discover the stripped-down versions of his beloved songs in this must-listen acoustic release. Available digitally on various platforms.

2
Old Crow Medicine Show Release New Single One Drop Photo
Old Crow Medicine Show Release New Single 'One Drop'

“One Drop” follows the release of “Belle Meade Cockfight” (feat. Sierra Ferrell) and the album’s debut single “Miles Away,” a sweetly reflective song co-written by Secor and bluegrass virtuoso Molly Tuttle, with guest vocals from Old Crow Medicine Show co-founder Willie Watson. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

3
Lukas Nelson & POTR Confirm Fall Headline Tour Photo
Lukas Nelson & POTR Confirm Fall Headline Tour

Lukas Nelson and his longtime band, POTR, will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall including newly confirmed shows at Austin’s ACL Live at the Moody Theatre, Fort Worth’s Tannahill’s Tavern, San Antonio’s The Espee, Fort Lauderdale’s Parker Theatre, Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and more.

4
jaboukie Shares New Song & Announces First-Ever Live Shows Photo
jaboukie Shares New Song & Announces First-Ever Live Shows

jaboukie Young-White recently announced his long-awaited debut album, All who can’t hear must feel, to be released this Friday via Interscope Records. With the album just days away, jaboukie shares one more song from the record with “26,” the forthcoming LP’s focus track.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SAM GARRETT Debuts New Album 'Forward to Zion'SAM GARRETT Debuts New Album 'Forward to Zion'
Ann Wilson of Heart to Headline Women Who Rock 6th Annual Benefit ConcertAnn Wilson of Heart to Headline Women Who Rock 6th Annual Benefit Concert
Netflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary SeriesNetflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary Series
Danish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second SeasonDanish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second Season

Videos

Video: Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video Video: Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation Video
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
FUNNY GIRL