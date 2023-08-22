Video: Orla Gartland Premieres Visual for 'Kiss Ur Face Forever'

UK indie-pop musician/songwriter/producer Orla Gartland shares the official music video for her electrifying new anthem "Kiss Ur Face Forever" as heard in the latest season of Netflix's queer coming-of-age drama Heartstopper and available to stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.

The track marks Orla's first release this year and is a cynical yet soppy love song that showcases a more upbeat, electric side to Orla’s musicality, and lives in the complexity of feelings towards the person you love.

"My latest single 'Kiss Ur Face Forever' is about being in love and split down the middle by it; one side embracing it full throttle and the other side like some evil cynical twin trying to ruin it all," shares Orla. "It felt only right to mirror that meaning in a crazy parent-trap esque music video, with both sides of myself fighting it out in the karaoke battle of a lifetime."

"The video was shot and edited by Alex Evans (FlowerUp) - it was our first time working together and I absolutely loved it. We conceptualized the video together, assembled a small dream team and got to work. The track has gone nuts since it’s appearance in 'Heartstopper' season 2 and I can’t wait to put this music video up and give everyone more of the story behind the song."

Last summer, Gartland’s 2019 song "Why Am I Like This?" soundtracked a pivotal scene in hit queer coming-of-age Netflix series Heartstopper, which saw the song trend globally and brought on a huge new life amongst fans new and old, reaching the #1 sound on TikTok in the UK and debuting on Spotify's Viral Charts in 32 countries.

The indie Irish musician is fresh off the heels of her critically acclaimed debut album, Woman on the Internet, which debuted at #10 on the UK Official Albums chart and features breakout singles "More Like You" and "You're Not Special, Babe." The LP received widespread praise by the likes of NPR, Billboard, The New York Times, Consequence, Paste, The FADER, The Cut, NME, MTV News, and many more.

The multi-faceted artist and producer has played sold out UK and EU headline tours in support of Woman on the Internet, has a songwriting credit to her name for global K-pop superstars BTS ("134340"), toured previously with the likes of Sigrid, Nina Nesbitt, and dodie, and has built an organic and loyal fan base of over half a million social followers leading to 200 million cumulative global streams, 35 million YouTube views, and 2.5 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Gartland is currently also in new band FIZZ alongside longtime friends dodie, Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown: a project with fun and friendship at its heart, FIZZ’s debut album The Secret To Life is due for release on September 15th via Decca Records. She also recently featured on singles with the likes of Half-Alive and Cavetown.

