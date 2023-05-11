Video: Omah Lay Releases New Introspective Video 'Safe Haven'

Accelerating a stratospheric international rise in 2023, Afro-fusion star Omah Lay serves up a video for his song "safe haven" today via Sire Records.

Delicately plucked acoustic guitar sets the tone for this lush and laidback anthem. From the jump, he proclaims, "I'm on the road 2 4 7; I'm on the road my safe haven." Harmonies soar above the dreamy instrumentation as he delivers a captivating chorus. The accompanying video follows him over the course of his ascent. It seamlessly intercuts seismic moments on stage, introspective memories, and celebratory nights with friends. Ultimately, it pulls everyone deeper into his world.

Omah Lay continues to infiltrate every corner of the culture. As a sought-after collaborator, he has lent his instantly recognizable voice to a string of notable Afrobeats hits this year, including Libianca's "People" [feat. Ayra Starr & Omah Lay], "Soweto" [with Omah Lay & Tempoe], and Bella Shmurda's "Philo," to name a few. Plus, he just uncovered a special Choir Version of "soso."

Not to mention, his runaway hit "soso" shows no signs of stopping or slowing down. It has amassed 240+ million global streams with north of 34 million YouTube views on the music video. YouTube christened him a "Trending Artist On The Rise" in the wake of "soso." Plus, The Los Angeles Time spoke to him for an all-encompassing Afrobeats feature and he delivered a stellar performance on NPR Tiny Desk.

Last year, he unveiled his monumental debut album, Boy Alone. Stream the Nigerian star's critically acclaimed Boy Alone HERE via Sire Records. Boy Alone has quietly emerged as an international phenomenon tallying over 1.1 billion total streams and was preceded by a hot streak of singles that included "Attention" featuring Justin Bieber, "Woman," and "Understand" - which garnered attention from The New York Times, HYPEBEAST, The FADER, Billboard, NME, and more. In recognition of his talent and hard work, Omah Lay was nominated at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards for "Outstanding International Song."

Omah Lay continues to reach new levels of international visibility and acclaim with Nigerian pop and Afro-fusion. Get ready for more new music very soon!

Watch the new music video here: