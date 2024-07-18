Video: New Model Army Release 'Coming Or Going' Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh from their headline set at Glastonbury’s Avalon Stage last month New Model Army have released the brand new music video for the single ‘Coming Or Going’, taken from their recent acclaimed studio album, Unbroken.



The song showcases the band's signature style with an energetic blend of guitars, a strong emphasis on bass and drums, and an old school vibe that fans will instantly recognize. Reflecting the fervour and intensity of the entire album, ‘Coming Or Going’ captures the essence of New Model Army's powerful sound, and the release of its new music video highlights the band's continued evolution while staying true to their roots.



The video, filmed and edited by Benjamin Conibear, captures the raw and electrifying energy of the band's live performance. The video seamlessly blends dynamic party scenes with intense stage moments, showcasing the band's ever-vibrant spirit.



New Model Army have been playing a string of European festivals this summer, alongside dates in Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Mexico. They will be one of the main stage highlights at next month’s Beautiful Days Festival in Devon, performing just before headliner Richard Ashcroft on Saturday 17th August.



They embark on a second European tour this year in October, starting with a run of UK dates before continuing into France, Spain, Italy, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Germany, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Belgium and the Netherlands.



The shows are in support of their new album Unbroken achieved some of the best chart positions worldwide of the band’s illustrious four-decade career, including No.1 in the UK Rock Chart and No.5 in the Official German Album Chart.

UNBROKEN UK TOUR 2024

10 October Edinburgh, O2 Academy

11 October Manchester, O2 Ritz

12 October Lincoln, The Engine Shed

13 October Cardiff, Tramshed

15 October Brighton, Chalk

16 October Norwich, Epic

17 October Birmingham, O2 Institute

18 October Frome, Cheese And Grain

19 October Sheffield, Leadmill

Photo Credit: Tina Korhonen

