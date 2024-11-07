Video: Nell Tiger Free Shares Self-Directed 'Do I Just Keep Making Things Worse?' Music Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nell Tiger Free is a vibrant and diverse artist. The multi-faceted actor, singer, songwriter, performer and muse shares the official video for her debut single ‘Do I Just Keep Making Things Worse?’ - a track that finally unearths her love affair with songwriting.

A natural and powerful storyteller, Nell Tiger Free’s debut offering ‘Do I Just Keep Making Things Worse? ’showcases her delicate yet beautifully composed vocals that are almost strikingly quiet, creating a dreamy indie-pop experience that is both relatable and emotionally evocative. The track delves into the inner conflict that arises when fighting to keep someone you love, should you hold on, or let go? It captures the heartache as well as the reluctance to fully flee, evoking a sense of vulnerability and introspection.

The song starts contained and slightly off centre, then opens into a mournful chorus that repeats the question ‘Do I Just Keep Making Things Worse?’ ‘When you’re doing everything, you can keep someone close but inevitably you end up pushing them away,’ you have to ask, ‘do I just keep making things worse? The answer is yes, I probably do, but at least I’m trying,’

Nell’s ethereal vocals pair perfectly with the atmospheric soundscape, to create an almost hypnotic listening experience that is both chilly and fatalistic.

‘Do I Just Keep Making Things Worse?’ is poised to captivate audiences both in live performances and across all streaming platforms. This single marks the beginning of what is sure to be an exciting musical journey for Nell Tiger Free.

ABOUT NELL TIGER FREE

Nell Tiger Free grew up in Teddington, just a stone's throw from London’s bustling heart. She's a star whose light refuses to be confined to a single constellation. Nell has blossomed into a dazzling force of nature in the entertainment world.

Music has always been Nell's first love. Rewind to her 15th birthday, when fate and a mother's intuition collided in the form of a gift that would change everything- a studio session with Tim Bran, a wizard of the music production world, having worked with the likes of London Grammar, KT Tunstall, The Verve, and Aurora. In that first studio session with Tim, Nell Tiger Free found herself falling head over heels for the intoxicating dance of collaborative creation. She left the studio that day with music coursing through her veins, even more enamoured with it than when she had entered. Fast forward nearly a decade, seven heartbreaks, and countless adventures later, Nell reconnected with Tim, who welcomed her back to the studio with open arms. Their rekindled partnership was like a fine wine, having only grown richer with time. They fell back into their rhythm and truly found their sound.

Now, Nell is poised to unveil yet another facet of her multifaceted abilities: the release of her debut single, Do I Just Keep Making Things Worse? It's a musical revelation that promises to showcase the depth and breadth of Nell's artistic abilities. Here she begins the roll out of her debut EP - a gorgeous mix of ethereal alternative, singer songwriter and electro indie pop for fans of Lana Del Ray, Mitski, beabadoobee and Lorde. All songs written and produced by Nell and Tim Bran, adding another impressive chapter to her already remarkable career.

