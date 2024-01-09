Video: Nailah Hunter Shares Video For 'Bleed' Ahead Of 'Lovegaze' Album Release

Hunter's highly anticipated debut full-length will be out this Friday, January 12, 2024.

Jan. 09, 2024

LA-based harpist/multi-instrumentalist and composer Nailah Hunter shares “Bleed,” the 3rd single made available ahead of the release of Lovegaze, Hunter's highly anticipated debut full-length out this Friday, January 12, 2024 on new label home Fat Possum.

A celebratory album release show in Los Angeles is also planned for this Friday, January 12th at Zebulon. The full Lovegaze album will be performed live with accompaniment from Jean-Luc Eldenwood (synth) and Henry Solomon (woodwind), and Inkarose will open the show. Tickets are available here.

The entrancing “Bleed” showcases the casual might of Hunter's voice and gorgeous harp playing, and comes with a video filmed by Dillon Howl at El Matador State Beach in Malibu, edited by Hayoan of America, and starring dancer Kearian Giertz.

Nailah shares: “I wrote ‘Bleed' in Southsea with the Celtic harp. The song was born of a heartbreaking moment that I hadn't had time to process until then. I let myself wallow and explore heartbreak tropes and clichés that I hadn't engaged in since I was a teenager singing with my acoustic guitar in coffee shops. It felt really nice to reconnect to that part of myself with everything I've learned since then.”

Nailah Hunter also has this to say about the video: “Capturing the essence of profound human emotion through silent movements has always captivated me, and watching dancers effortlessly do so has been a source of admiration and envy. In creating the visual accompaniment for ‘Bleed,' a song that delves into the depths of heartbreak, I sought to mirror the intensity of total surrender.

The vast and tumultuous sea became the perfect backdrop, symbolizing the dramatic threshold that echoes the theme of the track. The concept of ‘death by the sea' has long stirred my emotions, drawing inspiration from powerful images such as Miguel Carbonel Selva's Safo, viking burials, and the poignant stories of enslaved Africans who chose to jump overboard, seeking liberation from unimaginable horrors."

WATCH the video for “Bleed” filmed by Dillon Howl, edited by Hayoan of America, and starring dancer Kearian Giertz here:



