Video: Mr Eazi Shares Live Performance of 'We Dey'

The track is off his new album, The Evil Genius.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces Mr Eazi as the next artist in their ctrl series with a performance of “We Dey" off his new album, The Evil Genius. "We Dey" follows Mr Eazi's previously released ctrl performance of "Advice."

Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today’s music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo’s Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Mr Eazi's performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Mr Eazi is a musical innovator, business leader and philanthropist. As a recording artist, the Nigerian multihyphenate is the voice behind seminal afropop hits “Pour Me Water,” “Skin Tight” and “Leg Over,” as well as groundbreaking collaborations with the likes of Beyoncé and J Balvin, and the creator of Banku Music, a fusion of Ghanaian and Nigerian sounds and culture.

His new album, The Evil Genius, features some of Mr Eazi’s most personal work, as he dives deeply into subjects like love, betrayal, loneliness, and family, expressed through three distinctive acts. “I’m happy to finally be releasing this project, after years of work," Mr Eazi says, "I had to go through this process to let go of emotions and thoughts that were deep within my subconscious. It’s come together beautifully and meaningfully, aided by art, and I am proud to share it with the world.”

Watch the new performance here:



